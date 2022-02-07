In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 February 2022 1:48 pm / 0 comments

The Hyundai Promise approved used car programme has been expanded to the Sime Darby Auto Hyundai showroom along Old Klang Road in KL. Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors’ (HSDM) official used car programme was launched in August 2021 and it kicked off with a flagship outlet in Glenmarie.

“The growing demand for approved used cars under Hyundai Promise is in tandem with the growth of used car market here in Malaysia. Moreover, the take up rate for Hyundai used cars is rapidly increasing especially for models introduced in the last five years,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD for retail and distribution at Sime Darby Motors Malaysia.

“We have seen good demand for our approved used cars. With two outlets, one in Shah Alam, Selangor and the other in Old Klang Road, Kuala Lumpur, Hyundai Promise offers greater convenience to customers in terms of accessibility,” said HSDM MD Low Yuan Lung, who added that Hyundai Promise is an important business segment that complements the brand’s existing business ecosystem.

The Hyundai distributor says that all pre-owned cars under Hyundai Promise come with genuine parts and the original engine. “Stringent and rigorous inspections” have been carried out to ensure “optimal electrical and mechanical condition” before they are approved and certified.

All cars are major accident-free and come with an extended warranty of two to five years, depending on the age of the vehicle and the mileage. There’s 24-hour road assistance, too.

Both Hyundai Promise centres in Glenmarie and OKR are open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and 9am to 12.30pm on Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays.