In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 10 February 2022 7:00 pm / 0 comments

Whoa, turns out we didn’t have to wait long for the unveiling of the second-generation Ford Ranger Raptor. The Blue Oval has confirmed that the Ford Performance pick-up truck will be making its world debut via livestream on February 22, which you can watch by clicking here.

As expected, no preliminary details were announced, but Ford did say the new Ranger Raptor was “developed for off-road enthusiasts,” and that it has been “engineered with smarter technology controlling tougher hardware to create the most advanced Ranger Raptor ever.”

Earlier last month, a camouflaged prototype of the Ranger Raptor was seen in Thailand wearing chunkier plastic body cladding and thicker fender arch mouldings. The hardy magnesium side steps are also present, as are the 360-degree surround view camera system, blind spot monitoring, and the same LED combination tail lights and 20-inch wheels as the Ranger Wildtrak.

Speculations are rife as to what may reside under the bonnet, with reports suggesting that Ford may forego the existing 2.0 litre biturbo lump for a larger displacement engine. According to top Ford executives, shoehorning the Mustang’s 5.0 litre Coyote V8 is in fact possible (the Ranger shares much of its underpinnings with the Bronco SUV), but a souped up version of the Wildtrak’s 3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel is a much likelier candidate.

So far, Ford remains tight-lipped about electrification plans for the Ranger, but made it clear that the reworked T6 platform is future-proofed and can be electrified. Watch this space for more updates, folks!

