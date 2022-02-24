In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 24 February 2022 8:18 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) returns for 2022! You know the drill by now, PACE 2022 will have the best deals for new and pre-owned premium cars, special perks for purchasers, and great prizes up for grabs. It will once again be at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) – mark your calendar for March 19-20.

As is the case with all good things, the sales tax exemptions that we’re enjoying now will end on June 30, so this is the final call for SST savings, which is 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally assembled cars. If buying a car in the near future is part of your plans, why not take advantage of this rare window of opportunity? Buying now will also net you a new ride in time for Hari Raya.

Participating brands include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Cool motorcycles from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson will be joining the party, too.

Each of the brands will have fantastic deals in store, but as always, purchasing at PACE will net you bonus goodies and savings. All new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

That’s not all. On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Full details here.

SST exemption, great deals from the brands, guaranteed vouchers from PACE, lucky draws – there’s no better time to purchase a car. Stay tuned as we detail the individual promos from participating brands. Meanwhile, save the date – PACE 2022 is happening at SCCC on the weekend of March 19-20.