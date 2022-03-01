In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / 1 March 2022 8:18 pm / Comments are Disabled

It’s back! Yes, we’re talking about the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) – the 2022 edition is set to take place later this month, and you can expect to find plenty of deals on new and pre-owned premium cars at the two-day event, which takes place this March 19-20 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

Aside from sweet deals, buyers can look forward to special perks and great prizes, not to mention savings from the ongoing sales tax exemption of 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally-assembled cars, which is set to end on June 30. You really don’t want to miss out on that.

If you’ve been eyeing the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, then you’ll be able to check out the locally-assembled A 200 and A 250 AMG Line models in detail at the event. The CKD versions of the V177 made their debut last October, continuing where the CBU models left off, but at reduced prices.

The A 200 is powered by a 1.33 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine offering 163 PS and 250 Nm, while the A 250 gets a larger 2.0 litre turbo four-pot, with 224 PS and 350 Nm. Both engines are paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

Also on show at the event will be the CKD versions of the GLA, namely the GLA 200 Progressive Line and the GLA 250 AMG Line. Both cars retain the equipment levels seen on the imported versions, but have, like the A-Class Sedan, become cheaper as a result of local assembly.

On top of the deals you can expect from HSS, buying a car at PACE will net you a lot more in the way of goodies. That’s because all new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

Sounds great, but it doesn’t end there. On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Find out more about this here.

Mercedes-Benz will be represented by Hap Seng Star at PACE, and other participating brands at this year’s event include BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Those into two-wheelers can look forward to offerings from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson. No shortage of vehicles or offers at PACE 2022, so be sure to make a beeline for the event this March 19-20.