2 March 2022

The Mazda CX-60 is due to be revealed in just a week’s time on March 8, so there’s time for one more teaser before Hiroshima’s serious stab at the premium SUV market gets unveiled. Here, the company gives us a glimpse of the side profile, showing off the car’s elegant proportions.

The sole video provided confirms once and for all that the leaks from November were the real deal. The CX-60 is a departure for Mazda in that it’s built on a new rear-wheel-drive platform, evident in the long bonnet and short front overhang that go well with the company’s organic Kodo design language.

We can also spot some of the styling cues that were shown in the leaks, including the small dual-tiered headlights, an LED daytime running light strip that runs into the large grille, fake fender vents, large two-tone alloy wheels and a upswept window line typical of Mazda SUVs. Also visible are the body-coloured body mouldings and L-shaped taillight graphics, both of which have been lifted from the facelifted CX-5.

Mazda says that the design follows the principle of “less is more” and the Japanese concept of Ma – the “calm and dignified beauty of empty space.” The front shoulder line and fast rear windscreen rake (which “sweeps down like a strong line written by a Japanese calligraphy brush”) give the CX-60 a subtly dynamic look, claims its maker. A “delicately reflective” white paint has also been specially developed for this car.

A previous teaser has also given us a peek at the interior of the CX-60, which uses a blend of maple wood, Nappa leather, chrome trim and Japanese fabrics, along with stitching inspired by Japanese bookbinding. It’s also been confirmed that the car will be offered as a plug-in hybrid, powered by a 2.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor that together push out over 300 hp.

The CX-60 will be the first product from Mazda’s Large Product group, which will also include the global CX-80 three-row model and the US-only CX-70 and CX-90. As previously reported, all these vehicles will use the same front-engined, rear-wheel-drive architecture.