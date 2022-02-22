In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mazda / By Jonathan Lee / 22 February 2022 7:26 pm / 0 comments

Just two weeks to go before the new Mazda CX-60 is revealed for the European market on March 8, which means its time for another teaser. This time, Hiroshima has given us a brief look at the interior of the large SUV, which it hopes will take the fight to established premium rivals.

Mazda is talking up a big game with the car’s perceived cabin quality, saying that the CX-60 is inspired by Kaichô, a harmonious mixture of different materials and textures. These include maple wood, Nappa leather, Japanese textiles and chrome trim.

Not much can be seen in the video teaser, but we do get a glimpse of the aforementioned light wood decor on the doors, lined with a chrome fillet. The dashboard, on the other hand, is covered in fabric, stitched together using a technique inspired by Musubu, a form of Japanese bookbinding.

The CX-60 will be the first product from Mazda’s Large Product group, which will also include the global CX-80 three-row model and the US-only CX-70 and CX-90. These crossovers will be unique in the company’s lineup in that they will all utilise a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout popularised by BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Told you Mazda is serious about its premium ambitions.

Previous leaks show that the CX-60 will feature quintessential RWD proportions, sporting a long bonnet, a short front overhang and a broad stance. We’ve also seen that the car will come with comparatively small dual-tier headlights that lead into the large, angular grille, plus fake front fender vents.

Mazda has already confirmed that the CX-60 will be offered as a plug-in hybrid, a first for the company. Under the bonnet will lie a 2.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to an electric motor to provide a total system output of over 300 hp.