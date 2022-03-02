In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 2 March 2022 5:26 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) returns this year and the 2022 edition will be taking place later this month, March 19-20 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) where you will find deals aplenty on new and pre-owned vehicles from the premium segments.

Car buyers shopping at PACE 2022 can also look forward to special perks and prizes, on top of the savings you’ll get by purchasing a vehicle during this time – remember, the ongoing sales tax exemption is 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally-assembled cars, which ends June 30 this year.

If you like the idea of go-anywhere potential and you’ve been eyeing the latest-generation Defender in particular, you’ll want to check out the Defender 90 three-door version that will be previewed at the two-day event. The L663-generation off-roader arrived in Malaysia as the Defender 110 five-door, and the Defender 90 will offer Malaysian buyers another flavour of the rugged SUV.

The L663 Defender 110 is made available on the Malaysian market with a choice of two petrol powertrains; the first is a P300 2.0 litre Ingenium turbo petrol four-cylinder that produces 300 PS at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 4,000 rpm, yielding a 0-100 km/h time of 8.1 seconds and a top speed of 191 km/h. Meanwhile, the P400 3.0 litre Ingenium inline-six petrol outputs 400 PS at 5,500 rpm and 550 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm to 5,000 rpm, enabling a a 0-100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds and a 191 km/h top speed.

In addition to the Defender 90 as well as the wider Land Rover model line-up that will be at PACE 2022, buying a car at PACE will net you plenty of goods.

Every new car booking will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners, which includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

The automotive brands taking part in PACE 2022 will also have a fleet of quality pre-owned cars in store. Additionally, car buyers at PACE this year will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

There’s more. In addition to the deals from car brands and the guaranteed vouchers, customers at PACE 2022 will also be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Topping the lot of goodies here is the grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one customer and their partner. Find out more about the prizes here.

Land Rover will be one of many brands present at PACE, joining BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Ford and Hyundai. Love bikes? The two-wheeled realm is represented as well, with offerings from BMW Motorrad as well as Harley-Davidson. There will be plenty represented at PACE 2022, so be sure to head over to Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this March 19-20.