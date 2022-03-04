In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / 4 March 2022 5:26 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is back again for 2022, so you can expect plenty of great deals on new and pre-owned premium cars at the event, which runs this March 19-20 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

Car buyers can look forward to special perks and great prizes at PACE, not to mention savings from the ongoing sales tax exemption of 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally-assembled cars, which is set to end on June 30. Buying now will also net you a new ride in time for Hari Raya.

A number of the very latest models will be making its way to the event, and one of these is the Volvo XC90 B5 AWD Inscription Plus, which was only introduced last month, so it’s very much a fresh face. The model, which replaces the T5 AWD Momentum in the local Volvo line-up, is comprehensively equipped, having virtually the same equipment levels as the XC90 Recharge T8 AWD Inscription Plus plug-in hybrid, but features a mild hybrid powertrain offering a total system output of 245 hp and 350 Nm.

Standard exterior kit includes an Inscription exterior styling package, 20-inch 10-spoke black diamond cut alloy wheels with 275/45 profile tyres, full LED headlamps with Active High Beam and Active Bending Lights, LED DRLs, while interior equipment includes comfort seats with Nappa leather upholstery, four-zone climate control with second- and third-row vents, a nine-inch Sensus Connect infotainment system, wireless mobile charging and a 19-speaker, 1,400-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Buying an XC90 or any new car for that matter at PACE will net you a lot more in the way of goodies. That’s because all new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners.

This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

That’s not all. On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, all PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. To top it all off, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Find out more here.

Besides Volvo, a host of other brands will be participating at PACE. They include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Those into two-wheelers can look forward to offerings from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson. So, remember to save the date and make a beeline for PACE this March 19-20.