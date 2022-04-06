In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 6 April 2022 1:54 pm / 0 comments

The DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) has begun teasing its upcoming electric vehicle, which it previously referred labelled the DeLorean EVolved. Set to be unveiled as concept with a proper name on August 18 at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the EV will be a modern take on the iconic DMC-12 from the 1980s.

Based on the teasers released so far, the unnamed EV will come with gullwing doors like the original, but don’t expect a stainless-steel body. This is evident by the latest image released by DMC, which gives us a decent three-quarter view of the rear of vehicle’s rear.

In it, we see a two-tone paint scheme as well as cues from the OG DeLorean that have been modernised. These include a slatted rear window as well as light strips stacked one on top of the other for the taillights. A strong shoulder and slim side mirror are also seen, along with a fine “DeLorean” script at the corner of the bumper.

“Excitement is rising like the doors of our iconic sports car, and we are revealing the next generation prototype three days earlier than planned on the most prestigious stage at Pebble Beach” said Troy Beetz, CMO of DMC.

The company did not provide any details regarding its new EV’s powertrain, but it should be a lot more capable than the lethargic V6 petrol engine used in the classic DMC-12. Given that model was turned into one of the most famous movie cars of all time, here’s to hoping DMC’s end product comes with a flux capacitor easter egg thrown in.