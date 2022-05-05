In Bikes, Local Bike News, QJMotor / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 May 2022 9:54 am / 0 comments

Entering the middleweight motorcycle market in Malaysia is the 2022 QJ Motor SRK600, priced at RM35,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Represented in Malaysia by MForce Bike Holdings, QJ Motor, which is under the strategic guidance of the Geely Group, also owns the Benelli motorcycle brand, and local riders might remember the TnT600 (previously sold at RM32,900) naked sports, which the SRK600 replaces.

Launched during the May first holiday at the Benelli Best Shop in Johor Bharu, the SRK600 is the first of a range of QJ Motor two-wheelers to be launched in Malaysia. Additionally, distributors MForce, seeking to address previous issues with the provision of spares parts and service outside the northern region of the Peninsular, are in the process of opening a series of Benelli Best Shops in key cities as well as expending the Benelli dealer network in the central and southern region.

Euro 5 compliant, the SRK600 carries an inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, 600 cc mill, producing 80.4 hp at 11,000 rpm with a peak torque of 55 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Direct competition for the SRK600 in Malaysia comes from the four-cylinder Honda CB650R, priced at RM43,499 and in comparison, the CB650R gets 93 hp and 64 Nm of torque from 649 cc.

A six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch and chain final drive gets power to the ground. Brand name components are used for the braking and suspension on the SRK600, with KYB providing preload-adjustable upside-down forks and monoshock, while Brembo does the braking with twin callipers in front and single unit the rear, while two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

In terms of riding conveniences, the SRK600 comes with keyless start, LED lighting throughout and a USB charging port located above the upper triple clamp. Inside the cockpit, a 5-inch full-colour TFT-LCD displays all the necessary information with automatic switching between day and night modes.

The SRK600 weighs in at 229 kg with 15-liters of fuel carried in the tank, while seat height is set at 800 mm. For Malaysia, there are two colour options available, White and Red, while stocks of the SRK600 will enter QJ Motor authorised dealer showrooms beginning mid-June.