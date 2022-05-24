In Car Reviews, Mercedes-Benz, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 24 May 2022 3:38 pm / 2 comments

The V177 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is, by all intents and purposes, a gateway model into the flashy realm of the three-pointed star. It’s available in A 200 Progressive Line and A 250 AMG Line guises, both of which are locally assembled in Pekan, Pahang.

Prices start from RM220,459 for the A 200 Sedan, which is powered by a Renault-sourced M282 1.33 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 163 PS and 250 Nm of torque. It drives the front wheels through a Getrag seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

Meanwhile, the A 250 – priced at RM243,858 – is motivated by an in-house 2.0 litre M260 turbo four-pot churning out 224 PS at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm between 1,800 and 4,000 rpm. The gearbox is also a Mercedes unit, again a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

Prices have gone up slightly from its initial launch, but that also includes a slight kit bump. The A 200 now gets the 64-colour ambient lighting and power-adjustable front passenger seat, whereas the A 250 gets blind spot monitoring. Extras include wireless charging and hands-free boot access for both, as well as active lane keep assist and automatic high beam.

Find out what we think of the baby sedans in our review above, and as usual, do let us know what you think in the comments section below. Also, feel free to browse CarBase.my for a more detailed look at their specifications.