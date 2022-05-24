In Ferrari, Lifestyle / By Paul Tan / 24 May 2022 7:37 pm / 0 comments

Remember the 3,778 piece Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 set that we posted about a few days ago? Well, Lego has officially announced it today and it turns out there’s a coffee table book to go with it!

While the Lego Ferrari Daytona won’t be a limited edition, the Lego Technic Daytona SP3, The Sense of Perfection coffee table book will have a limited run of 5,000 units and will exclusively be available for order separately on the Lego website.

The coffee table book will go behind the scenes at both Maranello and Billund (Ferrari and Lego HQ locations respectively) and will cover both the design process of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 and its brick counterpart.

Lego also released more details on the set – a fully built Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 set will measure 14 cm tall, 59 cm long and 25 cm wide.

The 1:8 scale Lego Technic model will have a functional 8-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifter, a V12 engine with moving pistons and striking silver lacquered rims. The model also has a pair of working butterfly-hinge doors opens to reveal the cockpit.

RRP is USD399.99, making it the most expensive Lego Technic car so far – the Lamborghini Sian is USD379.99 and the Bugatti Chiron is USD349.99.

Want to pre-order one? Just tap the link below.

LINK: Lego 42143 Ferrari Daytona SP3 by MrBrickHunt – RM1,599.90