The government says it is still studying all tax systems around the world, including the goods and services tax (GST), to decide whether or not to reintroduce GST in the country. If it does eventually come about, it won’t be anytime this year.
According to finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, the study was at the engagement stage. “If the study finds that the GST benefits are clear, we will take it to the cabinet. The final decision is not for the government to make, it’s for the parliament,” he said.
He added any process to reintroduce the GST would take some time as the tax had been abolished, and the fastest it could be reintroduced is about nine months after it gets the green light from the parliament, as Bernama reports.
Tengku Zafrul said the government was looking for an alternative to improve the existing sales and services tax (SST) which had been rendered inefficient and caused many countries to introduce the GST. He said among the issues being studied was to ascertain a fair rate for the tax regime.
Asked about the fair rate of GST, he said whatever it is, it should be able to generate a higher revenue than the existing tax system. “There should be a study on the fair rate so as to generate revenue for the country’s development, while at the same time ensuring that it will not burden the people and the business community,” he said.
The GST, which is a value-added tax where tax is paid at every stage of the business transaction versus SST’s one-time tax that is paid by the manufacturer/importer, was introduced in April 2015 at a rate of 6%. It was abolished in favour of SST again in September 2018 when Pakatan Harapan came into power.
Last week, the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) said it supported the move to reintroduce GST, but suggested that the implementation be done at a rate of 4%. Doing so would promote conducive business conditions and also provide higher disposable income for the rakyat, the association said.
Car prices are expected to be affected by a switch in the tax regime. According to an AmInvestment Bank analyst, car prices in Malaysia are anticipated to increase by 1% to 3% should the government switch back to the GST, which is the opposite of what happened when the SST was implemented back in 2018.
Comments
Sendiri T01 should satisfy, lead the country.
Teach everyone how to fish, not feeding fish…
Leader don’t need play bully to T20.
GST if implemented, must have backup plan –
More job oppurtunity boosting for the whole Malaysia,
Not just give burden and meaningless subsidy.
Ppl want to learn to fish like T01, not get fish from T01.
Jaga kos subsidy dulu lah
Now 65% more RON97 users switching to RON95 will burden gomen even more subsidy(every liter >RM1.70 in early April). Literally gomen is paying more for every litre we buy RON95 now
So to resolve traffic jams and promote public transport usage, gomen please market-float RON95 @RM4.50
Once fuel subsidy is removed, whatever foreign vehicles pump also OK. Anyway our EURO4 fuel is cheaper than EURO6 in SG
Do u know if rm4.5/l for ron95, what will happen to inflation? Otak masuk air kot
If its to stop T20s breaking the LAW. DREDD AGREES TO GST
https://paultan.org/2022/06/10/t20-in-malaysia-more-likely-to-have-cars-with-illegal-number-plates-window-tint-above-limits-study-finds/
Now, another Ministry in Malaysia Learn Fast and admit mistake.
Maju Malaysia.
Naaaaahhh… GST is not coming back anytime soon… not with this current govt.
Too many Ministers within its own Cabinet had opposed, campaigned and voted in Parliament to abolish it in the first place. They can’t be seen as flip-flopping.
Furthermore… BN does not have the majority support in Parliament to push the bill reintroducing GST.
All this talk is just to show as if they are doing something to boost the economy. Its just that… talk. WAYANG.
Why speak like we all have amnesia? GST was implemented before. So u mean to say earlier implementation no study at all? It’s different when u need to study the appropriate rate to charge, but GST is NOT new! Anyway, u hv no proper and effective plan to revive the economy, your political survival depends heavily on the much flawed subsidy system, what else can u do when u hv no more income coming in but still u spend with water running freely on opened tap? Money ain’t grow on the trees, u should know by now.
Just stick with SST. Later with GST, will have big problem and prices for essential goods including food and drinks will go up
After the coming next GE, no need to consider and will implement immediately. Petrol no subsidize, reintroduce GST, increase of electricity charge, all will be followed.
We vote MB to form government that help us solve problem. Government supposed to generate income and develop country. But what I see is when government fail to generate income, it is trying to take money from us. I do not mind to remove subsidiary. Because subsidiary is given when country is afford, not take money fromn those people for their hard earned money and subsidize those lazy.