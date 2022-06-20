The Malaysian government is set to lower the age limit for delivery riders from 21 to 18, Free Malaysia Today has reported.
The decision to lower the age limit was in order to allow more youths to earn an income from the delivery services provided by several companies, said transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong. “The amendment will be tabled at the next Parliament sitting. This will allow younger Malaysians to earn extra income or possibly consider a career in the gig economy,” Wee was quoted as saying by the publication.
Last month, the reopening of Malaysia’s economy following previous pandemic-driven lockdowns and the related restrictions have seen a decline in the number of motorcycle e-hailing delivery riders, where up to 25% of riders have reportedly left the segment.
Many riders have gone back to their old jobs as the country’s economic activities have resumed, Malaysian E-Hailing Riders’ Association (Persatuan Penghantar P-Hailing Malaysia) vice president Abdul Hakim Abdul Rani said at the time, while riders themselves reported a decline in orders, especially during off-peak hours.
The change to the age limit for delivery riders is part of a larger bill proposed by the ministry of transport, which includes other significant amendments, Free Malaysia Today reported.
These other changes include requiring tour bus drivers to have vocational licenses, as already required of other bus drivers, as well as to implement the use of a temporary vehicle ownership certificate for used car dealers for the protection of consumers’ rights.
