A month after the first teaser images of the new CR-V were shown, Honda has revealed the interior of its upcoming SUV. The carmaker has also confirmed a July 12 reveal for the sixth generation of the benchmark family SUV, said to offer more space and a “premium, comfortable and high-tech interior.”
The inspiration behind the new cabin is undeniable. Yes, Honda has derived much of the design from the latest Civic, including the clean, Audi-like dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel, full-width mesh-covered air vents and freestanding infotainment touchscreen. The latter looks to be slightly larger than nine-inch unit found in its sedan sibling, which should lend its optional 10.2-inch digital instrument display to the CR-V.
The centre console is also a little larger than the Civic’s, allowing the gearlever to be arranged alongside the drive mode selector, hill descent control button and electronic parking brake switch; all of these are placed aft of the generously-sized Qi wireless charger compartment. You can expect the outgoing model’s huge storage console to be retained – storage space is, after all, a hallmark of past CR-Vs.
Other visible items include large leather-wrapped seats, acres of orange stitching and a dimpled texture on the decorative trim that should prove less offensive than the current car’s naff fake wood. A Bose sound system can also be seen, as the obvious branding on the A-pillar-mounted tweeters show.
Past teasers hinted at an exterior design that’s a gentle evolution of the fifth-gen model‘s, sporting slim headlights and a large hexagonal grille. The large chrome Solid Wing Face has been ditched in favour of a slimmer gloss black strip, while the protruding centre air intake has hints of the new (global) HR-V in it, housing silver “nacelles” on either side.
The rear end features tall L-shaped taillights – another cue lifted from the old car – and a nicely-integrated full-width number plate recess, sitting above the black plastic bumper insert and fake twin tailpipes. Leaked images from China showed a cleaned-up body side with a single horizontal shoulder line, a small rear window line kink, door skin-mounted wing mirrors and lots of black body cladding befitting of an SUV.
Not much is known about the CR-V’s mechanicals but we do know the car will come with a more advanced – and likely more powerful – e:HEV hybrid powertrain. It should be very similar to the Civic e:HEV, which is powered by a 184 PS/315 Nm electric motor and a 141 PS/182 Nm direct-injected version of the Accord Hybrid‘s 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle engine. Expect the ubiquitous 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo mill to continue to feature, alongside a plug-in hybrid variant that will allow the car to compete with the Toyota RAV4 Prime.
Comments
Sixth generation, not fifth generation.
Apologies for that, it’s been changed. Thanks for pointing it out!
(Like) 2023 Honda CR-V rm160k.
(Dislike) Proton X70 Premium rm123k
CRV, no thanks. I rather stick with fifth generation than this sixth generation or still opt for X70.
X70 is better choice. Buy honda, later difficult to settle problems
Boring design
Wierd to see that two exhaust in front on the car
“Premium” design ??? I’m not quite sure.
no more hanging gear lever thank god
Rear looks same as XC60
cancelling HRV and wait for CRV instead
Better avoid both and buy something else.…
Shouldn’t be make interior something a bit different, Why must copy from Civic. Shows that honda designers are getting lazier
Price also premium like HRV
Fifth generation looks better than this.
I quite like the look. Should be able to top this segment again if tagged with reasonable prices.
please come with sunroof, people buying CRV dont mind paying extra RM5k for it.
Nice. :)
X70 is better choice, though under spare parts problems. Buy honda, have problems for spare parts. Other than that, other things that can’t settle if buying honda