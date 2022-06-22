In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 22 June 2022 11:24 pm / 19 comments

A month after the first teaser images of the new CR-V were shown, Honda has revealed the interior of its upcoming SUV. The carmaker has also confirmed a July 12 reveal for the sixth generation of the benchmark family SUV, said to offer more space and a “premium, comfortable and high-tech interior.”

The inspiration behind the new cabin is undeniable. Yes, Honda has derived much of the design from the latest Civic, including the clean, Audi-like dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel, full-width mesh-covered air vents and freestanding infotainment touchscreen. The latter looks to be slightly larger than nine-inch unit found in its sedan sibling, which should lend its optional 10.2-inch digital instrument display to the CR-V.

The centre console is also a little larger than the Civic’s, allowing the gearlever to be arranged alongside the drive mode selector, hill descent control button and electronic parking brake switch; all of these are placed aft of the generously-sized Qi wireless charger compartment. You can expect the outgoing model’s huge storage console to be retained – storage space is, after all, a hallmark of past CR-Vs.

Other visible items include large leather-wrapped seats, acres of orange stitching and a dimpled texture on the decorative trim that should prove less offensive than the current car’s naff fake wood. A Bose sound system can also be seen, as the obvious branding on the A-pillar-mounted tweeters show.

Past teasers hinted at an exterior design that’s a gentle evolution of the fifth-gen model‘s, sporting slim headlights and a large hexagonal grille. The large chrome Solid Wing Face has been ditched in favour of a slimmer gloss black strip, while the protruding centre air intake has hints of the new (global) HR-V in it, housing silver “nacelles” on either side.

The rear end features tall L-shaped taillights – another cue lifted from the old car – and a nicely-integrated full-width number plate recess, sitting above the black plastic bumper insert and fake twin tailpipes. Leaked images from China showed a cleaned-up body side with a single horizontal shoulder line, a small rear window line kink, door skin-mounted wing mirrors and lots of black body cladding befitting of an SUV.

Not much is known about the CR-V’s mechanicals but we do know the car will come with a more advanced – and likely more powerful – e:HEV hybrid powertrain. It should be very similar to the Civic e:HEV, which is powered by a 184 PS/315 Nm electric motor and a 141 PS/182 Nm direct-injected version of the Accord Hybrid‘s 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle engine. Expect the ubiquitous 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo mill to continue to feature, alongside a plug-in hybrid variant that will allow the car to compete with the Toyota RAV4 Prime.