The 2022 Honda HR-V has been spotted roaming in downtown KL by reader Kenny Yong. Of course, the third-generation HR-V (if you count the boxy two-door oddball from the early 2000s; to most non-car nerds, the outgoing model is ‘the first HR-V’) is already in Malaysia – it’s a CKD locally-assembled model after all, and pre-production units have been touring showrooms across the country for customer previews.
Here, we see a range-topping new HR-V in the signature red, with the full RS styling. Although the badges are taped up, we know that this is the RS e:HEV that is estimated to be RM140k. In fact, it’s identical to Thai RS e:HEV that we recently sampled, save for the lack of a black roof/A-pillars seen on our Thai tester.
The new HR-V’s official local launch is just around the corner now, but we have some details already, as we joined customers at KL/Selangor showrooms two weekends ago with our pen and notebook. That’s because no photography was allowed. Here’s what we know of the Malaysian-spec HR-V so far.
The HR-V will be available in one naturally-aspirated (1.5 S), two turbocharged (Turbo E and Turbo V) and one hybrid (RS e:HEV) variants. Sales advisors at all four showrooms we visited gave an estimated ballpark price of between RM120,000 and RM140,000, sales tax included.
All four variants will be powered by a variation of Honda’s 1.5 litre L engine, but in completely different configurations – Malaysia could very well be the only market in the world to get all three – NA, turbo and hybrid. By the way, Thailand is hybrid-only, while Indonesia gets the NA and turbo.
The base S gets the L15ZE that is found in the petrol City models, a naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder making 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. The E and V receive the VTEC Turbo engine, the L15C3, which should have similar outputs as Indonesia’s HR-V Turbo – that’s 177 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm between 1,700 and 4,500 rpm. Max power is 5 PS down on the Civic FE. Both NA and turbo are paired to a CVT.
The top HR-V RS is exclusive with the e:HEV hybrid powertrain, you can’t have RS without e:HEV, vice versa. The i-MMD’s electric motor that does the bulk of the propulsion is 22 PS more powerful than it is in the City sedan and hatch, at 131 PS and the same 253 Nm.
The naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, which functions as a generator and can also drive the car directly at higher speeds, makes 7 PS more here at 105 PS from 6,000 to 6,400 rpm and 127 Nm from 4,500 to 5,000 rpm.
As for equipment, we’ve transcribed our notes from the multiple showroom visits below. Also, read our review of the HR-V RS e:HEV in Thailand and compare specs and figures at browse full specifications and equipment on CarBase.my.
2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 S – RM120,000 estimated
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine
- 1,498 cc naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol
- 121 PS at 6,600 rpm, 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm
- Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
- Front-wheel drive
- Econ and Normal drive modes
- Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold
- MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)
- Ventilated brake discs (front), solid discs (rear)
Exterior
- Automatic LED reflector headlamps
- LED combination taillights
- Gloss black bar grille
- Unpainted plastic body cladding
- Gloss black lower trim
- 17-inch six-spoke two-tone alloy wheels
- Single hidden tailpipe
- Power-folding door mirrors
- Keyless entry with walk-away automatic locking
Interior
- Push-button start
- Soft-touch dashboard
- Urethane multifunction steering wheel
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment
- Analogue instrument cluster with multi-info display
- Power windows with driver’s side auto up/down
- Urethane gear knob
- Black fabric upholstery
- Manually-adjustable front seats
- 60:40 split-folding rear seats with Ultra Seat function
- Single-zone automatic climate control with rear vents
- Eight-inch touchscreen 2-DIN head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Four speakers
- Two front USB ports
- Four rear parking sensors
- Reverse camera
- Foldable tailgate-mounted tonneau cover
- Full-size spare wheel
Safety
- Four airbags (front and side)
- Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors with top tethers
- Honda Sensing driver assists
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go
- Lane centring assist
- Lane keeping assist
- Automatic high beam
- ABS with EBD and brake assist
- Stability control
- Agile Handling Assist (AHA)
- Hill start assist
- Hill descent control
- Emergency stop signal
- Seat belt reminder on all seats
- Rear seat reminder
2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 Turbo E
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo engine
- 1,498 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol
- 177 PS at 6,600 rpm, 240 Nm from 1,700 and 4,500 rpm
- Steering wheel gearshift paddles
- Econ, Normal and Sport drive modes
Exterior
- LED front fog lights
- Gloss black chequered grille
- Front and rear bodykit
- Silver front “heartbeat” graphic
- 17-inch six-spoke grey alloy wheels
- Twin visible tailpipes
- Remote engine start
Interior
- Silver dashboard trim
- Part-digital instrument cluster with seven-inch display
- Rear centre armrest
- Two rear USB ports
Safety
- Six airbags (front, side and curtain)
2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 Turbo V
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Variable-ratio steering
Exterior
- Sequential LED front indicators
- 18-inch ten-spoke grey alloy wheels
Interior
- Soft-touch door cards
- Gloss black window switch surrounds
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Leather-wrapped gear knob
- Black leather upholstery
- Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
- Dual illuminated vanity mirrors
- Eight speakers
- Honda Connect remote services
Safety
- LaneWatch blind spot camera
2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 RS – RM140,000 estimated
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Front electric drive motor
- 131 PS, 253 Nm
- 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine
- 1,498 cc naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol
- 105 PS from 6,000 to 6,400 rpm, 127 Nm from 4,500 to 5,000 rpm
- Single-speed transmission with lock-up clutch
Exterior
- Chrome chequered grille
- Gloss black body cladding
- Red front “heartbeat” graphic
- Chrome lower trim
- Single hidden tailpipe
Interior
- Automatic wipers
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Tyre repair kit
- Hands-free powered tailgate
The new HR-V will be offered in the same five colours as the rest of Honda’s locally-assembled lineup – Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Ignite Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl.
