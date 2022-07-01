In Cars, Honda, Local News, Spyshots / By Danny Tan / 1 July 2022 5:57 pm / 6 comments

Click to enlarge

The 2022 Honda HR-V has been spotted roaming in downtown KL by reader Kenny Yong. Of course, the third-generation HR-V (if you count the boxy two-door oddball from the early 2000s; to most non-car nerds, the outgoing model is ‘the first HR-V’) is already in Malaysia – it’s a CKD locally-assembled model after all, and pre-production units have been touring showrooms across the country for customer previews.

Here, we see a range-topping new HR-V in the signature red, with the full RS styling. Although the badges are taped up, we know that this is the RS e:HEV that is estimated to be RM140k. In fact, it’s identical to Thai RS e:HEV that we recently sampled, save for the lack of a black roof/A-pillars seen on our Thai tester.

The new HR-V’s official local launch is just around the corner now, but we have some details already, as we joined customers at KL/Selangor showrooms two weekends ago with our pen and notebook. That’s because no photography was allowed. Here’s what we know of the Malaysian-spec HR-V so far.

Click to enlarge

The HR-V will be available in one naturally-aspirated (1.5 S), two turbocharged (Turbo E and Turbo V) and one hybrid (RS e:HEV) variants. Sales advisors at all four showrooms we visited gave an estimated ballpark price of between RM120,000 and RM140,000, sales tax included.

All four variants will be powered by a variation of Honda’s 1.5 litre L engine, but in completely different configurations – Malaysia could very well be the only market in the world to get all three – NA, turbo and hybrid. By the way, Thailand is hybrid-only, while Indonesia gets the NA and turbo.

The base S gets the L15ZE that is found in the petrol City models, a naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder making 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. The E and V receive the VTEC Turbo engine, the L15C3, which should have similar outputs as Indonesia’s HR-V Turbo – that’s 177 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm between 1,700 and 4,500 rpm. Max power is 5 PS down on the Civic FE. Both NA and turbo are paired to a CVT.

Click to enlarge

The top HR-V RS is exclusive with the e:HEV hybrid powertrain, you can’t have RS without e:HEV, vice versa. The i-MMD’s electric motor that does the bulk of the propulsion is 22 PS more powerful than it is in the City sedan and hatch, at 131 PS and the same 253 Nm.

The naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, which functions as a generator and can also drive the car directly at higher speeds, makes 7 PS more here at 105 PS from 6,000 to 6,400 rpm and 127 Nm from 4,500 to 5,000 rpm.

As for equipment, we’ve transcribed our notes from the multiple showroom visits below. Also, read our review of the HR-V RS e:HEV in Thailand and compare specs and figures at browse full specifications and equipment on CarBase.my.

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 S – RM120,000 estimated

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine

1,498 cc naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol

121 PS at 6,600 rpm, 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Front-wheel drive

Econ and Normal drive modes

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)

Ventilated brake discs (front), solid discs (rear)

Exterior

Automatic LED reflector headlamps

LED combination taillights

Gloss black bar grille

Unpainted plastic body cladding

Gloss black lower trim

17-inch six-spoke two-tone alloy wheels

Single hidden tailpipe

Power-folding door mirrors

Keyless entry with walk-away automatic locking

Interior

Push-button start

Soft-touch dashboard

Urethane multifunction steering wheel

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment

Analogue instrument cluster with multi-info display

Power windows with driver’s side auto up/down

Urethane gear knob

Black fabric upholstery

Manually-adjustable front seats

60:40 split-folding rear seats with Ultra Seat function

Single-zone automatic climate control with rear vents

Eight-inch touchscreen 2-DIN head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Four speakers

Two front USB ports

Four rear parking sensors

Reverse camera

Foldable tailgate-mounted tonneau cover

Full-size spare wheel

Safety

Four airbags (front and side)

Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors with top tethers

Honda Sensing driver assists

Autonomous emergency braking



Adaptive cruise control with stop and go



Lane centring assist



Lane keeping assist



Automatic high beam

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Stability control

Agile Handling Assist (AHA)

Hill start assist

Hill descent control

Emergency stop signal

Seat belt reminder on all seats

Rear seat reminder

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 Turbo E

Adds on:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo engine

1,498 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol

177 PS at 6,600 rpm, 240 Nm from 1,700 and 4,500 rpm

Steering wheel gearshift paddles

Econ, Normal and Sport drive modes

Exterior

LED front fog lights

Gloss black chequered grille

Front and rear bodykit

Silver front “heartbeat” graphic

17-inch six-spoke grey alloy wheels

Twin visible tailpipes

Remote engine start

Interior

Silver dashboard trim

Part-digital instrument cluster with seven-inch display

Rear centre armrest

Two rear USB ports

Safety

Six airbags (front, side and curtain)

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 Turbo V

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Variable-ratio steering

Exterior

Sequential LED front indicators

18-inch ten-spoke grey alloy wheels

Interior

Soft-touch door cards

Gloss black window switch surrounds

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather-wrapped gear knob

Black leather upholstery

Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

Dual illuminated vanity mirrors

Eight speakers

Honda Connect remote services

Safety

LaneWatch blind spot camera

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 RS – RM140,000 estimated

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Front electric drive motor

131 PS, 253 Nm

1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine

1,498 cc naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol

105 PS from 6,000 to 6,400 rpm, 127 Nm from 4,500 to 5,000 rpm

Single-speed transmission with lock-up clutch

Exterior

Chrome chequered grille

Gloss black body cladding

Red front “heartbeat” graphic

Chrome lower trim

Single hidden tailpipe

Interior

Automatic wipers

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Tyre repair kit

Hands-free powered tailgate

The new HR-V will be offered in the same five colours as the rest of Honda’s locally-assembled lineup – Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Ignite Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda HR-V RS e:HEV in Thailand