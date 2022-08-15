In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 15 August 2022 6:02 pm / 1 comment

Patent images of the next-generation Volvo XC90 have been uncovered by members of the Worldscoop forum, giving us a rough idea of what the Swedish carmaker’s upcoming large SUV will look like.

While the model seen here doesn’t have an official name just yet, it was previously reported that Volvo will christen it as the Embla (the first female in Norse mythology) as it plans to stop using alphanumeric names for its future models. The name has already been trademarked as of last October, although there’s also another that the company wants to protect, but more on that later.

Focusing on the patent images first, the Embla proudly features design cues seen on the Concept Recharge from last July. These include the headlamps, which angle backwards and sport the familiar Thor’s hammer lighting signature. Elsewhere, the grille appears to be closed off, strongly hinting at an electric powertrain, while the bumper has vertical air inlets at the corners and a trapezoidal-shaped intake in the lower apron.

We also find distinctive trim pieces running along the lower portion of the SUV that link the front, rear and sides, along with retractable door handles. The wheel arches are slightly recessed as they are on the second-generation model, and the same can also be said of the vehicle’s overall profile.

As for the rear, the patent images show the Embla with C-shaped taillights, which are unlike the vertical units on the Concept Recharge and the current XC90. The prominent clusters are linked by a trim piece that spans the width of the tailgate, while further down is the number plate recess that has a black surround.

On the matter of the other name being trademarked, Volvo filed an application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) last month for the name “EXC90,” again pointing towards electric power for the SUV. The company has already said it plans to become a fully electric car company by 2030 and will stop offering any car in its global portfolio with an internal combustion engine, including hybrids.

The Embla is expected to make its debut later this year for the 2023 model year and be assembled at the company’s plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina. The current XC90 is assembled at Volvo’s Torslanda plant in Sweden, by Volvo Trucks in Bengaluru, India as well as by Volvo Car Manufacturing Malaysia in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

