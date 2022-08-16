In Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 August 2022 9:10 pm / 0 comments

After a two year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia is back with a bang this October. The first ever year with title sponsor Petronas, the Malaysian MotoGP round will be held on the weekend of 21 to 23 October at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) and will feature more audience interaction as well as being family inclusive.

Events during the MotoGP week at SIC include the public pit lane walk, and night track tour, plus the riders’ autograph session. For 2022, Malaysian cuisine will feature prominently at the track, with a gastronomy hub located at Hillstand B and a cooking show contest in conjunction at the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

There are also Malaysia MotoGP ticket promos, with buy three, free on and buy seven free three ticket deals to be had, along with the family ticket promo for two adults and two children. Additionally, ticket holders stand a chance to enter a lucky draw to win either a Yamaha Y15ZR or Yamaha NVX scooter done up in a special one-off SIC livery.