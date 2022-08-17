In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Gerard Lye / 17 August 2022 5:43 pm / 2 comments

It’s widely known that Proton will add a second SUV to its line-up, which will be a seven-seater based on the Geely Haoyue (also known as the Okavango in other markets). Over the past few months, several camouflaged prototypes of the model, which is popularly referred to as the X90, have been sighted on our roads.

This has happened once again, and the photos you see here come courtesy of paultan.org reader Lim Wei Leong, who spotted this X90 test vehicle somewhere in Melaka. Unlike previous sightings, this unit is dressed in less camouflage and bears a different trade plate.

As such, we get to see more of the SUV’s rear quarter windows and taillights, which resemble that of the Haoyue. The boxy profile is something we’re already familiar with, while the bumper, rear badges, wheel arches, belt line and part of the vehicle’s top section are all covered up.

Proton previously said at the launch of its new engine plant in Tanjung Malim that it will launch three new models between 2023 and 2024, and at least two of them will be powered by a turbocharged three-cylinder engine.

The X90 is one of three models on the way, and it will likely be revealed in 2023 as the company has already confirmed that the large SUV won’t be launched this year. In the Philippines, the Okavango is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder with a 48-mild hybrid system for 190 PS and 300 Nm, paired with a DCT driving the front wheels.

There’s a possibility we could get the mild hybrid engine, seeing how Proton showcased a 1.5 litre TGDi three-cylinder mill with a 48-volt belt-integrated starter generator (BSG) at its Gallery of Inspiration previously. A more likely path is for Proton to just skip the mild hybrid engine and use the the vanilla TGDi three-cylinder, which is now locally assembled for the X50 and X70 MC – the unit outputs 177 PS and 255 Nm in both Proton SUVs.

GALLERY: 2023 Proton X90 spyshots