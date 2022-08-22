In Technology / By Paul Tan / 22 August 2022 2:59 pm / 0 comments

Chinese dashcam manufacturer DDPAI has introduced the new DDPAI Z50 dashcam. As you would expect from the Z50 model name, it improves on the existing Z40 form factor in the line-up, although the Z40 continues to be on sale at a lower price point.

The Z50 is now a 4K (2160p) dashcam powered by a Sony IMX415 sensor, an improvement over the Z40’s 1944p Sony IMX335 sensor. The Z50’s front camera lens offers a 140 degree wide view, the same as the Z40. The Z50’s optional RC1 rear camera is 1080p with a 125 degree wide view, the same as the Z40’s.

Like the Z40, its temporary backup power to ensure file writing is complete in case of a power loss is via a super capacitor instead of a lithium battery, which is said to be superior in withstanding the heat that a dashcam will typically experience installed on a windscreen.

A dashcam’s backup power is only for this purpose and is not big enough for it work in parking mode, which requires either hardwiring to the car’s fuse box or a specific external dashcam battery. In general, it is commonly assumed that dashcams using supercapacitors last longer than dashcams that use lithium batteries.

The DDPAI Z50 supports MicroSD cards up to 128 GB in size. As we previously posted, it is recommended to use ‘endurance’-type MicroSD cards with dashcams due to the nature of constant loop recording when used with a dashcam,.

You might realise that DDPAI already has a 4K dashcam in its line-up called the DDPAI X5 Pro using the same Sony IMX415 sensor, so this is yet another 4K dashcam. How is the Z50 different from the significantly more expensive X5 Pro?

The X5 Pro supports both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi while the Z50 only supports 2.4 GHz WiFi. This means you will be able to copy files out of the X5 Pro much faster using 5 GHz WiFi if your phone supports it.

In addition, the X5 Pro has built in 32 GB storage, which can be expanded with an additional 128 GB for a maximum of 160 GB, while the Z50 does not have any built in storage.

As for recording capabilities, despite using the same sensor, the Z50 is limited to 25 fps at 4K and 30 fps for lower resolutions, while the X5 Pro’s 4K recording is at 30 fps and configurable to up to 90 fps at 1080p.

The X5 Pro has a 6-axis gyro while the Z50 has a 3-axis gyro. There is one thing that the X5 Pro lacks that the Z50 and Z40 both have though, which is a small preview LCD screen on the dashcam.

If you’re interested in any of the DDPAI models mentioned above, you can check them out at the links below.