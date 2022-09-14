In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 14 September 2022 12:17 pm / 3 comments

Having put out a teaser on it late last month, Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has now confirmed that it will be introducing a new 10-seat variant of the Staria sometime in the fourth quarter. The new variant will join the seven-seat version of the MPV, which was launched in Malaysia last October.

It was also announced that the 10-seater will be powered by the 2.2 CRDi diesel engine as seen on the seven-seat 2.2D Premium variant. The 2.2 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel offers 177 PS and 431 Nm in the way of output, and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending drive to the front wheels.

When it arrives later this year, the Staria 10-seater will be available in three variants, namely the Staria Lite, Staria Plus and Staria Max, an expansion from the sole Staria Premium version for the seven-seater, which is currently priced at RM366,768.

The company hasn’t revealed official prices of the 10-seat versions, but has indicated that it will roll in at a much lower price point, with prices estimated to start from RM17X,XXX. Specifications haven’t been released yet, but the order books are now open for the vehicle, with the booking fee set at RM1,000.

The variant seen in spyshots snapped last month is likely to be that of the Lite. Compared to the seven-seat Premium, the vehicle seen in the images has a more basic head unit in place of an eight-inch touchscreen, a traditional gear lever instead of buttons for the transmission as well as simpler air-conditioning controls. Carry over items appear to be leather upholstery and a digital instrument cluster.

Elsewhere, the large front grille has a different design and is body-coloured without the 2.2D Premium’s gloss black finish and parametric-inspired trim piece. The headlamps also appear to be halogen-type units instead of LEDs on the seven-seat Premium.

While the 2.2D Premium’s seven seats are spread across three rows in a 2-2-3 layout, with second-row captain chairs, the 10-seat version features seating across four rows in a 2-3-2-3 arrangement. Although some markets deem the version to be an 11-seater, the extra seat is in the first row (in a 3-3-2-3 configuration). Given that the middle seat of the first row does not have a proper three-point seat belt, the layout cannot be considered an 11th seat officially here.

It remains to be seen if what the kit levels are for the three available variants, but a check of the Hyundai Malaysia website indicates that all three 10-seat variants will feature black monotone Nappa leather upholstery.

The site also reveals the colours that will be available for the 10-seat versions. Abyss Black Pearl and Creamy White are available for all three variants, with the Lite adding on a Shimmering Silver metallic option and the Max getting additional Graphite Grey metallic and Moonlight Blue Pearl choices.