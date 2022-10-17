In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 17 October 2022 3:56 pm / 1 comment

Here’s a gallery of the updated Audi Q8, which was introduced several days after PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) took over as the official distributor of Audi vehicles in Malaysia in July.

The asking price for Audi’s large SUV is RM867,422 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, three years free maintenance as well as five years roadside assistance.

For Malaysia, the Q8 is powered by a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that is rated at 340 PS (335 hp) from 5,200 to 6,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,370 to 4,500 rpm. This is mated to an eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive system.

The engine also features a 48-volt mild hybrid system with a belt alternator starter (BAS) to enable long coasting phases with the engine switched off as well as smoothen engine restarts. In terms of performance, the Q8 will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 250 km/h.

Visual changes that are introduced with the update include a set of 21-inch five-spoke W-style alloy wheels that are an inch larger than the five-spoke units that were fitted to the Q8 when it originally launched here in March 2019. The S line package continues to be standard for the SUV, but it is now accompanied by a black surround for the singleframe grille and a Black Appearance package (black window trim and additional accents) for a more dynamic look.

Meanwhile, Audi pre sense rear and adaptive cruise control have been added, and the 12-way powered sports seats plus with driver’s side memory function replaces the previous 18-way units that also came with a ventilation function.

Beyond these revisions, the rest of the kit list is the same as the pre-update model, including adaptive air suspension, Drive Select, HD matrix LED headlamps, Valcona leather upholstery, MMI navigation plus infotainment system with MMI touch response, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and Audi virtual cockpit.