A good turn certainly deserves another, and so the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) returns this year sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, and this year’s edition will take place over the weekend of November 5-6, 2022 at the Setia City Convention Centre.

The typical way into a showroom-fresh vehicle will be from buying brand new, of which there will be strong representation at ACE 2022. The challenges of recent times however mean that new cars will require a relatively longer waiting period; one way to get around this is to shop beyond the realm of brand-new cars.

Enter myTukar, which will be at ACE 2022 with their inventory of high quality used cars. More than 50 used cars will be on-site at ACE (with more available on myTukar’s website), and availability is immediate, which means there will be no waiting for your car of choice to arrive.

There will be on-site vehicle valuation available should you plan to make your purchase on trade-in, and this will come with a 60-day price lock; just be sure to bring along your vehicle’s grant. Upon trade-in, you’ll also get a RM1,000 instant rebate!

Your purchase of a used car from myTukar can be delivered to your doorstep within one week, and will also come with a five-day money-back guarantee. Your purchase from myTukar will also come with a one-year warranty as well as two complimentary maintenance service slots.

At ACE 2022, the organiser (paultan.org) will be offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their existing car through the platform. Trade-in customers will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers to book a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you do both – trade-in your vehicle, and book a used car at once – the voucher value increases to RM1,500.

As with PACE, you will get to test drive and buy you ideal car at ACE 2022, whether new or pre-owned, and there will be irresistible deals at the show to boot. More offers will be coming from the participating brands in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. What you can lock in for sure are the dates – November 5 and 6, 2022 is when ACE 2022 takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre.

Find out more about ACE 2022, here, and click here to find out more about the used cars promotions by myTukar.