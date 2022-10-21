In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 October 2022 4:44 pm / 0 comments

PLUS has announced the activation of SmartLane on certain stretches of the North-South Highway for the Deepavali long weekend holiday, in cooperation with PDRM. SmartLane opens up the emergency lane to increase the lane capacity and help smoothen flow and disperse traffic at congested stretches.

The two areas on the PLUS that will have SmartLane are in Johor and Negeri Sembilan. For Johor, it’s between the Senai Utara interchange to the Kulai interchange, northbound from KM19.0 to KM27.0. SmartLane will be open on October 21-22, from 10am to 6pm.

The second stretch in the south is from Port Dickson Utara to Seremban, northbound from KM260 to KM263.1. SmartLane will be open on October 22-24, from 12 noon to 10pm.

Separately, PLUS also announced SmartLane in Penang/Kedah in the north. It will be activated for northbound traffic from Bukit Tambun (KM150) towards Juru toll plaza (KM146.2) from 3pm to 6pm on October 21. For southbound traffic on October 26, emergency lanes will be open from Sungai Petani Selatan (KM107.6) towards Tikam Batu lay-by (KM113) from 2pm till 6pm.

Please follow the road signs and personnel on the ground when in the areas. Drive safe and be patient when faced with jams – PLUS is expecting over 1.9 million cars per day on the highway during over the long Deepavali weekend and extended school holiday.