In Local News / By Paul Tan / 5 November 2022 2:51 pm / 0 comments

If you drive an electric car or a plug-in hybrid vehicle, you would have definitely noticed the extensive network of chargEV chargers nationwide.

Although chargEV AC chargers can now be used on a pay per use basis, if you’re a frequent user it may sense to opt for a chargEV annual membership instead, which allows you free usage of all chargEV AC chargers with a one time yearly subscription payment.

That yearly subscription is normally RM240 but chargEV is offering an exclusive deal this weekend at ACE 2022 where you can get it for just RM200.

Come on over the ACE 2022 at Setia City Convention Centre today and tomorrow and visit the Yinson GreenTech booth to enjoy this deal. See you there!