Hyundai has released a video showing the ‘rolling lab’ vehicles which are part of its electric drive development programmes, in which the manufacturer’s N division development vehicles, the RN22e and N Vision 74, are portrayed. Of course, one other vehicle that is closer to production reality is shown, and that is the upcoming Ioniq 5 N.

As its name indicates, the upcoming model will be a high-performance version of the Ioniq 5 that was launched in Malaysia in March this year. The high-performance version has been confirmed for launch next year, and makes use of Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that also underpins the Ioniq 5’s sister car from Kia, the EV6.

In the video, the Ioniq 5 N can be seen very briefly from the front, where the front lower intakes retain their overall shape on the N performance model albeit wider, on a bumper that also sports a large lower intake in the middle as well as on its sides.

Performance figures and output numbers for the Ioniq 5 N are still yet to be released by Hyundai, however it does have a high-performance equivalent in the EV6 GT which makes 585 PS and 740 Nm of torque. In the Kia, these outputs come from a dual-motor setup consisting of a front motor producing 217 PS and a larger motor on the rear axle, making 367 PS.

Acceleration and top speed numbers for the Ioniq 5 N should therefore be similar to those for the Kia EV6 GT. On those counts, the EV6 GT does 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h.

The E-GMP platform as used by the Ioniq 5 EV6 employs 800-volt architecture, which supports DC charging at up to 350 kW. For the regular Ioniq 5, DC charging at the full 350 kW rate will bring its 72.6 kWh battery from 10% to 80% state of charge in just 18 minutes. At the lower DC rate of 50 kW, Hyundai says the battery can be charged from 10-80% in 47 minutes.

