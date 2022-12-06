In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Pan Eu Jin / 6 December 2022 6:23 pm / 2 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has revealed that it has delivered 90,595 units of Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the last 11 months, en route to ending to 2022 on a high. The figure represents a 44% increase over the same period last year, allowing Toyota to maintain its position as Malaysia’s No.1 non-national automotive brand – an achievement UMW Toyota aims to emulate in 2023.

Monthly sales figures for Toyota and Lexus vehicles in November this year saw a 23% increase at 10,444 units, compared to the 8,487 units in the same period of 2021. With several new models planned for launch in 2023, Toyota also shared details on the company’s new direction in Malaysia, in line with its regional vision to ‘Move Your World’.

“Move Your World is our realisation of a future mobility society, that’s within our push to transition from an automobile company to a mobility company. Car ownership will be more convenient than ever with delivery to your doorstep, holistic car maintenance assistance services, simpler ownership cost management and much more,” said Ravindran K., president of UMWT.





The fully electric Toyota bZ4x.

In line with the new brand direction, UMWT has upgraded its website to feature a customer-centric web design with user-friendly features and a modern interface. This includes a search bar, homepage personalisation and a preferred dealer feature.

Speaking about Toyota’s green strategy with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality, the UMWT president said there is no one-size-fits-all solution with Toyota’s hybrid-electric technology being the most viable way forward. He added that hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) are the most accessible and affordable option for customer to begin their carbon-reducing journey.

On that note, it was revealed that a second HEV model will be introduced in Malaysia next year to join the Corolla Cross Hybrid. UMWT also announced that it would introduce the bZ4x electric SUV, the GR86, GR Corolla and GR Supra with a six-speed manual transmission in 2023.