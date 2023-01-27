In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 January 2023 11:20 am / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that VKJ and RAQ are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

WP Kuala Lumpur’s latest running number series is ‘VKJ’, and it was open for tender yesterday, January 26. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on January 30. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Perlis series ‘RAQ’. The bidding period starts on February 11 and will close at 10pm on February 15. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

RAQ could be part of a name for some out there, whether the Q is treated as an O or as it is – if that’s you, good opportunity.