2 February 2023

The electrification partnership between Yinson GreenTech (YGT) and Starbucks Malaysia has deepened with YGT’s provision of five electric vehicles (EVs), all Kia EV6 units, to the Starbucks Malaysia corporate fleet, made through its EV leasing arm Hyprdrive.

The handover ceremony was held at Starbucks Eco Grandeur in Puncak Alam, Shah Alam, where Kelvin Soon, VP New Ventures at YGT, presented a mock key fob to Louise Chin, the CFO of Berjaya Food.

The latest development builds on YGT’s existing collaboration with Starbucks Malaysia, which became the first coffee chain in Malaysia to launch EV-friendly stores throughout the country when it rolled out 23 chargEV charging stations in 17 Starbucks outlets across the Peninsular in October 2022. Over the next three years, more EV charging stations with AC and DC fast chargers are expected to emerge within the Starbucks network of drive-thru stores.

Yinson GreenTech has a diverse portfolio of products, all centred around electrification. Its offerings include EV charging infrastructure services, commercial and passenger EV leasing services, fully electric passenger and cargo vessels as well as a digitalised ecosystem platform.

Its Hyprdrive division aims to accelerate the transition to EVs for businesses by providing customised solutions that are appealing, accessible and affordable. Its leasing programme includes solutions tailored to meet the needs of each business, as well as complimentary chargEV membership.

Solutions include home/office chargers, full vehicle maintenance (inclusive of complimentary pick and send services), 24/7 breakdown assistance, replacement vehicle options and vehicle wrapping services.