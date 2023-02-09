In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 February 2023 11:32 am / 0 comments

2023 Modenas Elegan 250 EX – Matte Silver Crystal

Updated for the Malaysia market is the 2023 Modenas Elegan 250 EX scooter, now priced at RM16,997, compared to the 2020 price of the Modenas Elegan 250 ABS of RM15,315. Local competition for the Elegan 250 EX includes the Yamaha XMax at RM22,298, the Honda Forza 250 at RM25,388 and WMoto XDV250 at RM18,888, amongst others.

The Elegan 250’s 250 cc, single-cylinder mill is now Euro 4 emissions compliant, fed by EFI and liquid-cooled. Power is claimed to be 22.4 hp at 7,000 rpm with 22.4 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, going through a CVT gearbox and belt drive to the rear wheel.

Standard equipment is Bosch two-channel ABS, clamping 260 mm front and 240 mm rear hydraulic discs, with wheels sized at 14 inches in front and 13 inches at the back. Suspension for the Elegan 250 EX is done with telescopic forks in front and preload-adjustable monoshock holding up the back end.

The front of the Elegan 250 EX gets a makeover, now coming with a sleek LED projector headlamp complemented by DRLs. The ‘X’ shaped LED tail light is retained, as are the LED turn signals.

2023 Modenas Elegan 250 EX – Petroleum Blue

For riding conveniences, the Elegan 250 EX comes equipped with a USB charging socket in the front cowl and uses a combination of analogue gauges for speed and engine revolutions while a monochrome LCD panel is placed in the middle. The LCD panel displays ancillary information such as odometer, engine temperature, fuel, voltmeter, clock and engine service reminder.

Weight for the Elegan 250 EX is listed at 198 kg with 12.4-litres of fuel carried in the tank located under the floorboard. There are two colour options available for the Elegan 250 EX – Matte Silver Crystal and Petroleum Blue while a two-year or 20,000 km warranty is provided against manufacturing defects.