16 February 2023

Getting a quick bite at PLUS highway R&Rs will soon be cheaper, as the rest stops will be offering RM5 Menu Rahmah meals according to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. The highway concessionaire has agreed with the proposal, and has already started discussions with food stall operators.

“I’ve been informed that PLUS will prepare a more concrete plan to implement the Menu Rahmah programme at its R&Rs. I’m thankful for this cooperation and hope it will really benefit highway users in Malaysia,” said the works minister. He also urged PLUS to work together with the government to help reduce the cost of living faced by the rakyat.

This announcement came after Nanta met all 32 tolled highway concessionaires and relevant industry players regarding the planned implementation of Multi Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) in the country.

With that in place, we’ll soon no longer have to stop to pay toll fares on highways. And when we do want to take a break at R&Rs, the food there will be cheaper too. Win-win for everyone?