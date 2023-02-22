In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 February 2023 4:29 pm / 3 comments

Following the introduction of the BMW X5 and X6 facelifts earlier this month, the German carmaker is now following up by updating the performance versions of both SUVs. The F95 X5 M Competition and F96 X6 M Competition make their joint debut today, each benefitting from visual revisions as well as electrification.

Starting with powertrains, BMW has chosen to drop the base, non-Competition variants of the X5 M and X6 M that were offered previously. Instead, customers will only be able to order the M SUVs in Competition guise, which feature a 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 that serves up 625 PS (617 hp or 460 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 750 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 5,800 rpm.

BMW says the V8 has been given a few tweaks, including a cross-bank exhaust manifold, a reinforced crankshaft drive, an electrically controlled blow-off valve for the turbos, a new air intake duct, a new vane-type oil pump and a weight-optimised plastic oil sump. Emissions have also been enhanced by an optimised oil separation process with a variable impactor.

However, the most significant change is the addition of a 48-volt mild hybrid system that consists of an electric motor rated at 12 PS (12 hp or 9 kW) and 200 Nm, which is integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. This is said to provide better response, while also facilitating smoother start-stop functionality, with the e-motor linked to a 48-volt battery housed in the engine compartment.

Another key revision pointed out by BMW is the transmission that gets modified gear ratios that are shorter in the first three gears and a sharper shift action. The gearbox also receives a new cast-aluminium oil sump with cooling fins and an increased capacity to optimise temperature control during dynamic driving, accompanied by a hydraulically damped transmission mount.

Put together with the standard M xDrive all-wheel drive system and Active M Differential, both SUVs will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds on their way to a top speed of 250 km/h, or 290 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package. That’s not too shabby considering they have an unladen weight of around 2.4 tonnes.

Of course, there are additional features to ensure the M SUVs are capable in the corners too. As such, BMW has added near-actuator wheel slip limitation that works within the traction control system to provide corrective inputs up to ten times faster than conventional systems, which reduces the frequency of the Dynamic Stability Control having to cut in.

Meanwhile, adaptive M suspension Professional is standard fitment on the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition, combining electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation. Other driving-related systems are M Servotronic variable steering and M Compound brakes, the latter with six-piston fixed calipers acting on 395 mm discs, while the rear has single-piston floating calipers clamping on 380 mm discs.

In terms of styling, BMW amped up the aggression of its sporty SUVs by giving them a redesigned grille with horizontal slats reminiscent of the XM. Sharper lines and creases also give an X-shaped look to the front end, with black sections linking the main grille to the central lower intake. You’ll also notice the intakes at the corners of the “angrier” bumper are much more angular.

Like the regular variants, 35 mm slimmer headlamps and matching DRLs also make their way to the M models, and they feature matrix LED tech with adaptive control and BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling high beam.

Similarly, X5 M Competition gets the latest taillight revision with double L shapes (one being inverted) to form what BMW calls an “unmistakable X motif.” Finishing touches on both cars include a prominent diffuser insert and quad exhaust outlets with trims in Black Chrome that each measure 100 mm in diameter.

A staggered wheel setup measuring 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear is standard, with forged items available as an optional extra. BMW also added M Brooklyn Grey metallic, M Isle of Man Green metallic and BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey metallic to further widen the personalisation options available to customers.

Inside, the BMW Curved Display revision is carried over from the regular X5 and X6, albeit with M-specific displays and functions like the M Setup menu and M Mode. Also model-specific are the various trims, upholsteries, M leather steering wheel, M multi-function seats and carbon-fibre shift paddles. As always, the M Performance Parts catalogue is packed with items to further elevate things if your bank account can handle it.

Standard equipment for the two BMW M models includes 2.5-zone automatic climate control, an electrically adjustable steering column, electrically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors with folding mechanism, Comfort Access, telephony with wireless charging and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System.

As for driver assistance, BMW’s Driving Assistant comes as standard to add to front collision warning with features such as Evasion Assistant, Alertness Assistant, Rear Crossing Traffic Warning including a new braking function, Speed Limit Display, Lane Departure Warning and manual Speed Limit Assist. Splurge for the Driving Assistant Professional package and the list expands to include Active Cruise Control with stop and go function as well as Steering and Lane Control Assistant.

Parking Assistant Professional is also offered as an upgrade over the default Parking Assistant, bringing in Manoeuvre Assistant that is capable of recording up to ten manoeuvres at different locations covering a distance of up to 200 metres each (with a maximum total distance of 600 metres) and subsequently performing them as an automated routine.

GALLERY: 2023 F95 BMW X5 M Competition facelift

GALLERY: 2023 F96 BMW X6 M Competition facelift