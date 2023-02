In Cars, Mercedes-Benz / By Paul Tan / 22 February 2023 4:35 pm / 0 comments

Moncler is a fashion house that’s supposed to be famous for puffer winter jackets, and this collab with Mercedes-Benz sees a G-Class dressed up in a puffer theme, with massive puffer wheels and more puffers on the body. It’s called the Project Mondo G and it was unveiled at this year’s London Fashion Week.

The huge wheels takes the G-Class width up to 3.4 meters wide. In comparison, a standard G63 is just under 2 meters wide. It’s also much taller, standing at 2.8 meters tall while the standard car is under 2 meters. The design also features a huge zipper, just like an actual puffer jacket.