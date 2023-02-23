In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 February 2023 1:40 pm / 7 comments

The prime minister’s department and Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) are welcoming Malaysians to participate in a survey (MyTinjauan Madani) to gauge the public’s view on the performance of 28 ministers within the first 100 days of them holding their posts. Respondents will need to complete two parts of the survey, including demographics and evaluation elements, which will take less than five minutes each to complete.

According to the MyTinjauan Madani page, the survey is a result of a Cabinet meeting on January 18, 2023, where it was agreed for ministers’ performance to be assessed based on three main elements: ministries’ performance, public perception and minister’s leadership assessment by the prime minister.

So, if you want to voice your opinion on the current ministers and have it reflected in their “report cards,” head on over here to complete the available surveys. In this post, we’ve listed a few ministers that are have a role to play (in some form or capacity) in the automotive, mobility and environmental sectors.

These include Anthony Loke Siew Fook who heads the transport ministry; Nik Nazmi Ahmad who heads the ministry of natural resources, environment and climate change; Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz who is the minister of international trade and industry; works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi; and finance minister (and prime minister) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.