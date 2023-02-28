In Local News / By Mick Chan / 28 February 2023 3:00 pm / 9 comments

Following the widely circulated video of a large gathering of high-powered vehicles and illegal racing that took place near the Denai Alam toll plaza at RSA Denai Alam on the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH), another instance of illegal racing was recorded on closed circuit television (CCTV), which found six units of the Proton Satria using the toll plaza as their impromptu starting position for their illegal drag race.

The traffic investigation and enforcement department (BSPTD) of the Shah Alam district police headquarters has issued a statement saying that a number of the drivers seen involved in the incident have been apprehended, and their vehicles impounded.

According to Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Bin Ibrahim, the police received a complaint on February 27, 11:35pm regarding a video of six vehicles racing on the DASH highway that had gone viral.

“Initial investigations found that the incident occured on February 27, from around 0030hrs to 0130hrs, involving [Proton Satria] vehicles racing from the Denai Alam toll plaza towards KM0 (exit to Pulau Angsa) on the DASH highway, then returning against the flow of traffic towards the Denai Alam toll plaza,” the Shah Alam district police chief said in a statement.

Arrests and vehicle seizures were made upon two male suspects, 20 and 29 years of age respectively, who work as mechanics who were believed to be involved in this illegal racing, and four other individuals remain at large, Mohd Iqbal said. This case is being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving in a manner that is dangerous to the public.

The Shah Alam district police chief also requests for any witnesses or members of the public with information to assist in the investigation by contacting the Shah Alam district police headquarters investigating officer, inspector Mohd Zulkifli Bin Razak at 019-4475767.