1 March 2023

Honda has introduced another version of the HR-V, which will be sold in China through its Dongfeng Honda joint venture. This is the sister model to the ZR-V offered through GAC Honda (the carmaker’s other Chinese joint venture), which itself is a renamed version of the North American HR-V. Put simply, the HR-V you’re looking at here is different from the global version of the third-generation crossover that populates most countries, including Malaysia.

According to Chinese media outlets, the Dongfeng HR-V is roughly the same size as the GAC ZR-V, measuring in at 4,569 mm long, 1,840 mm wide, 1,621 mm tall and with a wheelbase that spans 2,655 mm.

For context, our HR-V is smaller at 4,330 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,590 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. In fact, the Dongfeng HR-V is closer to the Toyota Corolla Cross that is 4,460 mm long, 1,825 mm wide, 1,620 mm tall and with a wheelbase that stretches to 2,640 mm.

As with most Hondas sold by the carmaker’s Chinese joint ventures (look at the CR-V and Breeze), the Dongfeng HR-V gets its own design to set it apart from the GAC version. Like the larger CR-V, the Dongfeng HR-V features a large upright grille and a front bumper that features slim intakes at its corners.

However, the headlamps are a little more unique in appearance as they sport LED running lights that extend into the grille through illuminated strips. Along the sides, the Dongfeng HR-V’s profile matches that of the ZR-V, although it comes with additional black trim in the lower sections of the body.

The rear end is also similar, but the Dongfeng HR-V comes with full-width taillight clusters and more prominent reflectors, the latter integrated into the lower apron that houses dual trapezoidal-shaped tailpipes. No interior photos were posted by Dongfeng Honda in their announcement, but expect the cabin to be similar to the ZR-V with small changes in terms of trim and colour themes.

As for powertrains, the Dongfeng HR-V will be available with Honda’s e:HEV hybrid system, which consists of 2.0 litre engine and Honda’s i-MMD technology – the engine is rated at 143 PS (141 hp or 105 kW) and the electric motor provides 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW). Chinese media outlets also claim there will be a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit that serves up 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW).