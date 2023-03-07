In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 7 March 2023 10:32 am / 0 comments

Rapid KL has announced that the audio system in LRT, MRT and Monorail trains is currently undergoing upgrading in phases. The move is in line with the impending opening of the MRT Putrajaya Line Phase 2, which will happen on March 16.

As such, commuters can ignore the announcements related to the new MRT Line. “For your information, the interchange stations to the MRT Putrajaya Line Phase 2 are yet to open,” Rapid KL says.

Not long now for the 38.7 km Phase 2 from Kampung Batu along Jalan Ipoh to Putrajaya Sentral to fully open to the public after some delays. This stretch consists of 15 elevated stations and nine underground stations. Phase 1 from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu has been running since June 2022.