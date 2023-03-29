In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 29 March 2023 6:21 pm / 1 comment

An Instagram post by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia features a darkened teaser image of what appears to be the X254 GLC, for an event that is to take place at Plaza Arkadia in Desa Parkcity from April 8 to 9, or a little over one week from now. Judging by the accompanying image, this will be the venue for the Malaysian debut of the all-new GLC.

The X254 GLC will enter the Malaysian market a little under one year on from its international debut. All variants of the latest-generation GLC will be electrified, including three plug-in hybrid variants pairing with both petrol and diesel combustion engines.

Mild-hybrid electrification of the X254 GLC comes courtesy of a 48-volt electrical architecture, which will be feature in what are likely to lead the GLC range’s arrival in Malaysia. These will likely be the GLC200 and GLC300 mild-hybrid petrols, which output 204 hp/320 Nm and 258 hp/400 Nm, respectively.

The GLC300e Coupe that was launched in Malaysia packed a 320 PS/700 Nm hybrid powertrain, and that should be mean plug-in hybrid electrification for the X254 GLC range will come to Malaysia at some point in the model’s lifecycle.

Currently, the top of the PHEV range for the X254 GLC is the GLC400e 4Matic, which pairs the 252 hp/400 Nm petrol combustion engine with a 136 hp/440 Nm electric motor for a combined output of 381 hp and 650 Nm. In Malaysia, the current X253 GLC range starts at RM313,888 for the GLC200 AMG Line.

GALLERY: X254 Mercedes-Benz GLC