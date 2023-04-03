In International News / By Gerard Lye / 3 April 2023 10:06 am / 0 comments

Yinson GreenTech (YGT) and Singapore-listed LHN Group, through its subsidiary LHN EVCO (LHNEV), have signed a joint venture to bring ChargEV charging hubs and services to Singapore. This partnership will provide electric vehicle (EV) owners with easy and accessible cross-border charging between the two countries.

According to an official release, both parties will work together to develop Singapore’s public charging infrastructure by identifying new locations for the installation of ChargEV stations. Under the agreement, YGT will handle the commercialisation, procurement, operation and development of the EV charging infrastructure.

Meanwhile, LHNEV (a subsidiary of LHN Energy) will handle the installation and maintenance of the EV charging system, as well as provide customer assistance. The first of ChargEV’s charging stations in Singapore is located at 38 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park, which was launched during the signing ceremony on March 31, 2023.

Through the ChargEV app that features one-step payment activation, EV owners will be able to access upcoming charging stations in Singapore. In addition to the one already set up in Ang Mo Kio, places Kallang Bahru, Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, Mount Elizabeth Link and 43 Keppel Road will also see the installation of ChargEV stations. With just one app, users will also be able to utilise the network of 300 charging stations in Malaysia.

“YGT is delighted that our flagship company ChargEV, Malaysia’s largest EV charging operator is expanding across the border into Singapore. YGT has always worked with likeminded partners,” said Eirik Barclay, CEO of YGT.

“By partnering with LHN in launching the first cross-border charging network, we are reducing range anxiety for travel across Singapore and Malaysia, making the transition to electric vehicles easier. EV drivers from Singapore and Malaysia will now be able to travel seamlessly across the border using the ChargEV app to access our rapidly expanding network of fast and reliable charging stations,” he added.

“This joint venture serves as an excellent opportunity to strengthen relations with likeminded organisations, as the LHN Group and its subsidiary, LHN Energy, further commit ourselves to building a sustainable Singapore for our future generations,” commented Kelvin Lim, executive director and group managing director of LHN Group.

“This EV charging hub represents a significant milestone of the Group’s expansion roadmap, promising a steady growth of our already extensive renewable energy portfolio – which also includes a sizable photovoltaic systems network. We are excited for the future of this partnership and the potential for renewable energy projects to actualise the Singapore green Plan 2030,” he continued.