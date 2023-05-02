In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 2 May 2023 4:43 pm / 7 comments

The Proton X90 will be officially launched at 3pm on May 7. The launching of Proton’s flagship model will be in conjunction with the carmaker’s 40th anniversary celebration. We know this from the latest post on Proton’s social media, which has an X90 headlamp image along with ‘5 more days’.

“Stunning Design – feast your eyes on the exquisite details.​ The countdown begins now, for Malaysia’s most-anticipated new car.​ Stay tuned for the unveiling of the Intelligence that Empowers, on Proton’s official Facebook page.​ Proton X90 – coming to you soon on 7 May 2023, 3pm,” the caption reads.

Order books for the X90 were open in early April, and there are four variants offered. The first three – Standard, Executive and Premium – come with seven seats in a 2-3-2 layout, while the range-topping Flagship gets six seats in a 2-2-2 layout, with second-row captain chairs replacing the bench.

At 4,835 mm long and 1,900 mm wide, the X90 is 316 mm longer and 69 mm wider than the X70. The seven-seater’s wheelbase is 2,815 mm, which is 145 mm longer than the X70’s. Conceptually, Proton’s largest model will compete with three-row SUVs such as the Mazda CX-8, Hyundai Santa Fe (facelift coming soon) and Kia Sorento. Its size is between the CX-8 (larger) and Santa Fe (smaller) – that’s the ballpark.

All variants come with the same engine, a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder unit augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which includes a belt starter generator (BSG). Proton says that the BSG improves fuel consumption by around 15% compared to the regular 1.5 TGDi, while also providing higher output.

Speaking of that, at 190 PS/300 Nm, the X90’s ’48V EMS’ system makes 13 PS/45 Nm more than the 1.5 TGDi. A seven-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox drives the front wheels. Check out our first impressions drive report and full walk-around video of the X90.

The only thing that remains a mystery is a the price – what’s your guess?

