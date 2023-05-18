In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 18 May 2023 9:51 am / Comments are Disabled

Porsche cars come in many shapes and sizes, but the one thing that unifies them all is their ability to deliver an exhilarating driving experience from one owner to the next. Realise your dream of owning your very own motoring icon at the Porsche Approved Pre-Owned Cars Day set to take place at Porsche Centre Penang from May 20-21, 2023 and Porsche Centre Johor Bahru from May 27-28, 2023.

At the event, you’ll be able to explore a wide range of used Porsche models tailored to meet your needs. Whether you preference leans towards the versatility of an SUV like the Cayenne or Macan, the luxurious and sporty Panamera, the cutting-edge electric performance of the Taycan, the exceptional dynamics of the 718 Boxster and Cayman, or the distillation of nearly six decades of sports car perfection that is the 911, there’s a Porsche that’s ready to captivate your heart.

Exclusively for this event, you can take delight in the reassurance of ownership, as a three-year Porsche Approved warranty will be bundled together, ensuring peace of mind during your time with your Porsche.

Porsche Cayenne image by Annice Lyn

Should you be looking to trade-in your existing ride, the Porsche Approved Pre-Owned Cars Day also offers a car appraisal car programme that includes a complimentary car cleaning service when you appraise your vehicle at the event. Every successful trade-in will be rewarded with a Porsche Lifestyle voucher worth RM1,000, allowing you to indulge in the luxurious Porsche Lifestyle collection.

If you’ve been yearning to call a Porsche your own, the Porsche Approved Pre-Owned Cars Day is where you need to be. Make your way to either Porsche Centre Penang from May 20-21 or Porsche Centre Johor Bahru from May 27-28 (10am to 5pm) to turn that dream into a reality.