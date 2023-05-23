Volvo Car Malaysia expands its online sales platform to include all Pure Electric models – XC40 and C40 EVs

In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 23 May 2023 10:55 am / 1 comment

Following the launch of Volvo Car Malaysia’s (VCM) online sales platform last year, the company has now announced that it has expanded its initiative to sell cars directly to customers by offering the entire Pure Electric line-up on said platform.

With this, those who are interested in purchasing either the C40 or XC40 Recharge Pure Electric will be able to deal directly with VCM. Through the platform, they will be able to see stock availability, estimated delivery times, pricing as well as pick their preferred dealer and make payments securely.

“Since the introduction of our online sales platform, our customers’ journey to owning a Volvo has dramatically improved through transparency and stock availability of our cars. As of today, we are offering our full Pure Electric line-up on the platform and will look to integrate a broader range of Volvo car models into the platform soon,” said Charles Frump, managing director of VCM.

As a bonus, customers who book any Pure Electric model from May 1 to June 30 this year will be entitled to receive a complimentary RM7,000 wallbox vouchers and first-year Volvo Car Insurance. You can check out VCM’s online sales platform by heading over to this link.