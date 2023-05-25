2023 Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0L diesel to be launched in Malaysia on June 9, available from June 8; ROI open

In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Mick Chan / 25 May 2023 4:03 pm / 0 comments

The latest Ford Ranger Raptor is currently on sale in Malaysia in 3.0L biturbo V6 petrol guise, with which it produces 397 PS and 591 Nm of torque. This will soon be joined by a diesel version, Sime Darby Auto Connexion (SDAC) has announced, revealing that the upcoming diesel version will be available from June 8, and will be launched for the Malaysian market on June 9.

This diesel engine powerplant for the Ranger Raptor will be the 2.0 litre bi-turbo diesel, specifically, which produces 210 PS and 500 Nm of torque elsewhere in the Ranger line-up, which in Malaysia are the XLT Plus and the Wildtrak; these also get paired with the 10-speed transmission. These output figures are also similar to those of the previous-generation Ranger Raptor.

The launch of the Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel, to give its full name, will be launched at the MRANTI Open Space opposite Pavilion Bukit Jalil, and the first 300 bookings for the new diesel-powered Ranger Raptor will include installation of a Kenwood dashcam system recording at quad-HD in the front camera and full HD for the rear camera.

These customers will also get a one-off RM500 discount on Ford Ranger Getaways, which is redeemable upon taking delivery of the diesel Ranger Raptor.

2022 Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0L V6 in Malaysia

Being a Ranger Raptor, chassis specifications should mirror those of its 3.0 litre V6 twin, which includes adaptive suspension by Fox, with 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass dampers. Here, the dampers are filled with Teflon-infused oil for 50% less friction.

Adaptive damping come courtesy of sensors which monitor road conditions and driver input 500 times a second and adjusts damping rates accordingly. The suspension setup also includes Bottom-Out Control, which ramps up to maximum damping force in the final 25% of suspension travel, and the rear dampers can also stiffen to prevent squatting under hard acceleration.

At present, the Ranger Raptor 3.0L V6 is priced at RM259,888 on-the-road without insurance, while the top Ranger in the regular range, the Wildtrak is priced at RM169,688 on-the-road without insurance. With Ranger Raptor specification and a smaller engine, the upcoming Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel can be expected to be priced in between the two.

GALLERY: 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo Ecoboost 4WD 10AT in Malaysia