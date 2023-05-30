2023 Toyota Alphard, Vellfire production units leaked

The official unveiling of the next-generation Toyota Alphard and Vellfire will be happening in Japan next month, which is really just around the corner now, but here’s a good look at the luxury MPV in production form before we’re meant to see it.
As seen in previously leaked images that were purported to be official brochure pics, the new Alphard will continue to sport a large front grille, albeit more upright than before. The grille insert has also been redesigned to feature horizontal dashed lines in chrome, which blend in smartly with the LED daytime running lights that sit just below the headlamps.
Meanwhile, the lower corners of the bumper have J-shaped sections for the fog lamps, and it appears the A-pillars have been revised to allow for larger front quarter windows. This will provide better driver visibility.
As for the Vellfire, the traditionally sportier-looking sister, its front grille is made up of unbroken horizontal slats, while the LED daytime running lights are simpler in design compared to the ‘big pixel’ look of the Alphard. The Vellfire’s bumper is also sportier in appearance with large faux intakes (also houses the fog lamps) at the corners, joined by a chrome chin.
The general shape of both MPVs is similar to their sister model, the all-new Lexus LM, which made its debut earlier in April, but the design of the front and rear are different.
Speaking of the rear, the Alphard and Vellfire get very different tail lamp layouts – the Alphard continues the ‘scales’ theme seen in front, while the Vellfire gets ‘double U’ shaped LED signatures, topped by a full-width strip that’s only broken up by the Toyota logo. Which do you prefer? Here’s the LM’s full-width curve.
As for the new cabin, there are no leaked production pics yet, but based on previous footage from a product training session, the Alphard’s dashboard gets a significant upgrade to include a large central touchscreen infotainment system, touchscreens for rear passengers and even a split panoramic glass roof. The dashboard layout looks different from the Tazuna-style cockpit of the Lexus LM.
Like the LM, the new Alphard and Vellfire will make the switch to the GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). As such, expect powertrain options to mirror the LM, which is available with hybrid and turbocharged options, all of which are four cylinder engines. The long-serving 3.5 litre naturally aspirated V6 engine has probably been retired.
Not long now. What do you think of the next-gen Alphard/Vellfire’s looks, boss?
Comments
our favourite box-on-wheels!
The rear light looks like China design
Ah Beng car malaysia
lovely, now i can buy a new fridge
I will buy a fleet of this.
Obviously Perodua is influencing Toyota design now. The back reminds of the 1st gen Bezza.
the alphard butt looks like the mercedes eqs dashboard hahaha
The most comfortable 7 seater mpv in Malaysia. Generous space, all adult 7 seater, comfy seat, quiet cabin, and most importantly reliable & long lasting engine.
How do you know the engine is reliable & long lasting? They replaced the reliable & long lasting 3.5 litre V6 with four cylinder engines?
Toyota really fucked up this time. The once stylish, most elegant minivans in Japan look horrendous. Let’s not gloss over the fact that Toyota stripped the Alphard of its insignia and replaced it with their dull corporate emblem, which signifies that the van will likely be sold in non Asian markets like Europe and the UK, like the LM. But Toyota really screwed up with the Vellfire. The Vellfire was known for having clear taillight lenses and a 4-piece headlamp setup. And the facelifted AH30 generation was significantly more aggressive in styling than this, especially with the Z-G Edition. The AH40 Vellfire is greatly dialed back. Both are nearly as generic as the rest of the lineup, especially Toyota’s North American lineup. Whoever approved of the designs needs to be fired, and the minivans need to be re-redesigned. Hopefully Modellista and Rowen release spectacular body kits to fix this major fuck up.