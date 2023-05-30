2023 Toyota Alphard, Vellfire production units leaked

In Cars, International News, Spyshots, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 30 May 2023 11:55 am / 10 comments

2023 Toyota Alphard

The official unveiling of the next-generation Toyota Alphard and Vellfire will be happening in Japan next month, which is really just around the corner now, but here’s a good look at the luxury MPV in production form before we’re meant to see it.

As seen in previously leaked images that were purported to be official brochure pics, the new Alphard will continue to sport a large front grille, albeit more upright than before. The grille insert has also been redesigned to feature horizontal dashed lines in chrome, which blend in smartly with the LED daytime running lights that sit just below the headlamps.

Meanwhile, the lower corners of the bumper have J-shaped sections for the fog lamps, and it appears the A-pillars have been revised to allow for larger front quarter windows. This will provide better driver visibility.

2023 Toyota Vellfire

As for the Vellfire, the traditionally sportier-looking sister, its front grille is made up of unbroken horizontal slats, while the LED daytime running lights are simpler in design compared to the ‘big pixel’ look of the Alphard. The Vellfire’s bumper is also sportier in appearance with large faux intakes (also houses the fog lamps) at the corners, joined by a chrome chin.

The general shape of both MPVs is similar to their sister model, the all-new Lexus LM, which made its debut earlier in April, but the design of the front and rear are different.

Speaking of the rear, the Alphard and Vellfire get very different tail lamp layouts – the Alphard continues the ‘scales’ theme seen in front, while the Vellfire gets ‘double U’ shaped LED signatures, topped by a full-width strip that’s only broken up by the Toyota logo. Which do you prefer? Here’s the LM’s full-width curve.

Alphard lights top, Vellfire lights bottom

As for the new cabin, there are no leaked production pics yet, but based on previous footage from a product training session, the Alphard’s dashboard gets a significant upgrade to include a large central touchscreen infotainment system, touchscreens for rear passengers and even a split panoramic glass roof. The dashboard layout looks different from the Tazuna-style cockpit of the Lexus LM.

Like the LM, the new Alphard and Vellfire will make the switch to the GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). As such, expect powertrain options to mirror the LM, which is available with hybrid and turbocharged options, all of which are four cylinder engines. The long-serving 3.5 litre naturally aspirated V6 engine has probably been retired.

Not long now. What do you think of the next-gen Alphard/Vellfire’s looks, boss?

