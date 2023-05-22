2023 Toyota Alphard, Vellfire leaked before June debut

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 22 May 2023 3:27 pm / 0 comments

The next-generation Toyota Alphard and Vellfire will be unveiled in June, according to reports by Japan’s Car and Drive which include leaked images of both MPVs that were supposedly taken from official brochures.

Based on the images, the new Alphard will continue to come with a large front grille, albeit more upright than before. The grille insert has also been redesigned to feature horizontal dashed lines in chrome, which blend in neatly with the daytime running lights that sit just below the headlamps. Meanwhile, the lower corners of the bumper have J-shaped sections for the fog lamps, and it appears the A-pillars have been revised to allow for larger front quarter windows.

As for the Vellfire, its front grille is made up of horizontal slats without decorative chrome bits, while the daytime running lights are simpler in design compared to the pixelated look of the Alphard. The Vellfire’s bumper is also sportier in appearance with large faux intakes (also houses the fog lamps) at the corners, joined by a chrome chin.

The general shape of both MPVs is similar to their sister model, the all-new Lexus LM, which made its debut earlier in April, but the design of the taillights appears to be different. Referring to footage from a product training session, the new Alphard will get wide-width taillights that do not curve downwards like they do on the ultraluxe LM.

The interior of the Alphard also gets a significant upgrade to include a large central touchscreen infotainment system, touchscreens for rear passengers and even a split panoramic glass roof. Like the LM, the new Alphard and Vellfire will make the switch to the GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture.

As such, expect powertrain options to mirror the LM, which is available with hybrid and turbocharged options. If these reports are to be believed, it won’t be too long before we get to see the new Alphard and Vellfire in full.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Alphard product presentation leak