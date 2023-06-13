2023 Mitsubishi Colt revived in Europe – based on the Renault Clio; 1.6L hybrid, 1.0L NA and turbo engines

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 13 June 2023 11:47 am / 2 comments

The Mitsubishi Colt has been resurrected in Europe as a new hatchback based on fifth-generation Renault Clio. Following in the footsteps of the ASX that was introduced last September, the Clio is built on the CMF-B platform that is also used by other members of the Alliance, namely Nissan and Renault.

The Colt’s resemblance to the Clio is undeniable, but Mitsubishi has applied its own styling touches to create some distinction. For starters, the grille and headlamps are more expressive on the Clio, while the revised taillights at the rear are joined by a Mitsubishi script on the tailgate just above the model badge.

Inside, you’ll find the same dashboard layout with a Multi-Sense touchscreen infotainment system offered in seven or 9.3 inch sizes, both with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. There’s also a seven-inch digital instrument cluster that comes as standard, with an upgrade to a 10-inch unit available.

Other features include selectable drive modes (My Sense, Sport and Eco), along with ambient lighting, a Bose premium sound system and an array of advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane departure warning prevention, Easy Park Assist, autonomous emergency braking, auto high beam, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

As for powertrains, the Colt is powered by a hybrid system made up of a 1.6 litre engine, two electric motors (an alternator-starter and main motor), an automatic transmission and a 1.2-kWh battery that delivers 143 PS (141 hp or 105 kW).

Customers also have the option of two pure internal combustion engines, including a 1.0 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder making 67 PS (66 hp or 49 kW) and a turbocharged version with 91 PS (90 hp or 67 kW). Both come with manual transmissions, with a five-speed unit being for the former, while the latter gets six forward gears.