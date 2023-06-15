Enjoy flexibility in ownership of your Mercedes-Benz vehicle with Mercedes-Benz Financial Agility+

In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 15 June 2023 12:15 pm / Comments are Disabled

Ownership of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle is a rewarding experience in itself, and Mercedes-Benz Financial aims to bring more flexibility to the ownership experience with the Agility+ package that also brings added value to your ownership experience.

For a limited time, Mercedes-Benz Financial is offering the Agility+ package for a range of models, which will come with four service packages for your ownership convenience.

These apply to the Mercedes-Benz C 200, C 300, E 200, GLA 200, GLA 250, AMG GLA 35, as well as the EQA 250 and the EQS 500 fully electric models. Click here to find out more about offers for these models.

When you are looking to own the best in the business, a flagship such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is just the ticket, and here Mercedes-Benz Financial is also offering the Agility+ package for the S 580 e that brings an extended, five-year warranty along with nine service packages for the flagship plug-in hybrid sedan. Click here to find out more about Agility+ for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Being the evolved iteration of Agility Financing, Agility+ brings flexibility in the financing of the Mercedes-Benz vehicle of your choice with servicing packages included, all while offering a guaranteed future value for your vehicle when you come to the end of your ownership term.

Flexibility is key here, and all you’ll need to do is select the repayment plan tenure and the desired annual mileage of the model you’ve chosen, then decide on the upfront payment to determine the monthly repayment amount. Your next decision comes only when your tenure comes to an end, when you’ll get to choose whether to settle, extend your tenure or return the vehicle.

Ready to take on ownership of a new Mercedes-Benz vehicle with Agility+, for even more flexibility? Click on the links to learn more.