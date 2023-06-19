Central Spine Road Raub by-pass to open on June 25

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 19 June 2023 2:30 pm / 2 comments

The works ministry has announced that a by-pass around the town of Raub on the Central Spine Road (CSR) is set to be opened on June 25. The by-pass is part of the overall road alignment in CSR Package 5B. It is also part of the road alignment under CSR Package 5A through the interchange exit near University of Technology Mara (UiTM) in Raub.

Deputy works minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said that the by-pass, which is expected to ease traffic congestion during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha festive period, was completed well ahead of schedule.

“Construction work was expected to be completed by the end of this year, but I instructed the public works department to get the contractor to complete it before Aidiladha. This is because more than 500,000 vehicles will pass through the route, especially residents from Kelantan this coming Hari Raya,” he said.

He added that the 17 km section of the highway was expected to save users 40 minutes of travel time, as they would no longer need to go through Raub as part of their journey. “Although the highway is not fully completed, we hope the opening of this exit will benefit users especially those travelling to the East Coast,” he said.

Abdul Rahman said that another section near the highway would be opened in September, near the exit of the Raub industrial area intersection, Bernama reports.

The construction of the CSR, or Federal Route 43, from Kuala Krai, Kelantan to Kuala Pilah in Negeri Sembilan will cover a route of around 340 km in total. Being developed at a cost of RM7.3 billion, it will be fully completed in 2026. The project involves six packages, with four of them covering more than 200 km in Pahang.