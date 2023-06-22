Agility+ by Mercedes-Benz Financial Malaysia – get a new Mercedes-Benz with lower monthly payment

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 22 June 2023 5:26 pm / 6 comments

If you’re looking to purchase a Mercedes-Benz but prefer not to be confined to the limitations of a conventional hire purchase agreement, consider Agility+. Offered by Mercedes-Benz Financial Malaysia, the innovative payment plan provides you with ultimate flexibility and convenience, as Hafriz Shah explains in this video.

With Agility+, you get a lower, more affordable monthly repayment structure when compared to a traditional bank loan. For example, an EQA250 with a five-year loan would have a monthly instalment of around RM5,100. Through the Agility+ plan, you can net yourself the larger, more practical and quicker EQB350 for an even lower monthly repayment of RM3,488.

This is possible because with Agility+, you’re not paying for the entire car, just what you’re using. With a normal bank loan, the hire purchase agreement is on the entire value of your Mercedes-Benz, but what if you plan to switch up for a newer model three years later? Well, you’ll have to sell your existing car and hope the resale value covers what you owe the bank.

As we all know, resale value is affected by depreciation and other factors that are beyond our control such as the state of the economy and demand. Thankfully, Agility+ remedies this uncertainty by giving you the choice of selecting your ideal tenure and mileage, following which Mercedes-Benz Financial works out your car’s Guaranteed Future Value.

Should you drive your car infrequently and not plan on doing a lot of mileage, you can opt for the minimum 10,000 km per year plan. Additionally, you can even decide how long you plan to keep the car for before upgrading to a newer model. Regardless of how you tailor your Agility+ plan to suit you, your car’s future is 100% guaranteed by the end of the tenure.

The Guaranteed Future Value of your Mercedes-Benz is completely put aside in your payment plan, so you won’t be paying for that portion at all, which is what makes your monthly repayment more affordable with Agility+. Instead, you’ll only be paying for a proportion of the full price of the car, split over how many months and years of your choice.

The annual mileage you choose will only be tabulated at the very end of the agreement, so you still enjoy the freedom of driving the car as you please. Any adjustments are made towards the end, and should you exceed the agreed mileage, you can just pay the extra charges, which is minimal anyway.

Coming to the end of your tenure, you are provided the flexibility to choose to Settle, Extend or just Return the car. If you wish to keep your Mercedes-Benz, you can pick Settle and pay the remaining residual value and take full ownership of the car. Alternatively, you can even sell the car off yourself and pocket the difference if get a good offer for it that’s even higher than the Guaranteed Future Value.

The second option is to Extend your repayment plan to cover the remaining residual value over the following few years, or third, simply Return the car back to Mercedes-Benz, with no further obligations. With the last option, you’re free to upgrade to a newer Mercedes-Benz model every three to five years.

There are other benefits with Agility+ too, including two service packages to cover scheduled services as well as MobilityPlus, which guarantees a replacement car if your Mercedes-Benz ever needs to be at the service centre for any more than 48 hours.

Owning a Mercedes-Benz more affordably with added flexibility and convenience is possible with Agility+, so if you’re shopping for one, it’s certainly a financing option worth considering.