Neta produces 300,000th car, to sell 300k cars in 2023

In Cars, International News, Neta / By Mick Chan / 22 June 2023 7:34 pm / 9 comments

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Neta has produced its 300,000th vehicle, according to the Neta Auto Malaysia Instagram page, and the EV maker aims to sell the same number of vehicles again this year alone. Along the way, the carmaker has produced 200,000 units in a span of 16 months, according to Car News China.