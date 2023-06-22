Neta produces 300,000th car, to sell 300k cars in 2023

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Neta has produced its 300,000th vehicle, according to the Neta Auto Malaysia Instagram page, and the EV maker aims to sell the same number of vehicles again this year alone. Along the way, the carmaker has produced 200,000 units in a span of 16 months, according to Car News China.

Launched in 2018 by Hozon Auto, the Neta automobile brand’s model line-up is currently comprised of the Neta U and Neta V SUVs, the Neta S sedan and the Neta GT two-door model. The brand delivered 11,080 vehicles in April this year, and of these 2,237 units were the Neta S, 295 units of the Neta GT, 3,821 units of the Neta U and 4,727 units of the Neta V, reported.

Neta reached the 100,000-unit production milestone in January 2022, and the aforementioned 200,000 units produced in the subsequent 16 months saw the carmaker arrive at the 300,000th unit, which is a Neta GT, a two-door, four-seater electric coupé.

In Malaysia, the Neta V arrived on the market to become the lowest-priced EV in the country in May this year, priced at RM99,800 on-the-road without insurance. This packs a 38,54 kWh ternary lithium battery by CATL, providing 380 km of range on the NEDC standard; a 95 PS/150 Nm motor propels it from 0-50 km/h in 3.9 seconds and to a top speed of 120 km/h.

The Neta V supports AC charging via a Type 2 connection at up to 6.6 kW, bringing a full charge in eight hours. DC charging is also supported, at up to 100 kW, enabling a 30-80% charge in 30 minutes. The Neta V can also power devices from its V2L system with up to 3.3 kW.

The Neta V will be joined in Malaysia by the Neta U electric SUV by the second quarter of next year, with the Neta S to follow the year after. Beyond Malaysia, the Neta V is currently the sole model sold by the brand in international markets such as in Thailand, South America and the Middle East, according to Car News China.