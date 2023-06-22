Neta produces 300,000th car, to sell 300k cars in 2023

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Neta has produced its 300,000th vehicle, according to the Neta Auto Malaysia Instagram page, and the EV maker aims to sell the same number of vehicles again this year alone. Along the way, the carmaker has produced 200,000 units in a span of 16 months, according to Car News China.
Launched in 2018 by Hozon Auto, the Neta automobile brand’s model line-up is currently comprised of the Neta U and Neta V SUVs, the Neta S sedan and the Neta GT two-door model. The brand delivered 11,080 vehicles in April this year, and of these 2,237 units were the Neta S, 295 units of the Neta GT, 3,821 units of the Neta U and 4,727 units of the Neta V, Neta reached the 100,000-unit production milestone in January 2022, and the aforementioned 200,000 units produced in the subsequent 16 months saw the carmaker arrive at the 300,000th unit, which is a Neta GT, a two-door, four-seater electric coupé.
In Malaysia, the Neta V arrived on the market to become the lowest-priced EV in the country in May this year, priced at RM99,800 on-the-road without insurance. This packs a 38,54 kWh ternary lithium battery by CATL, providing 380 km of range on the NEDC standard; a 95 PS/150 Nm motor propels it from 0-50 km/h in 3.9 seconds and to a top speed of 120 km/h.
The Neta V supports AC charging via a Type 2 connection at up to 6.6 kW, bringing a full charge in eight hours. DC charging is also supported, at up to 100 kW, enabling a 30-80% charge in 30 minutes. The Neta V can also power devices from its V2L system with up to 3.3 kW.
The Neta V will be joined in Malaysia by the Neta U electric SUV by the second quarter of next year, with the Neta S to follow the year after. Beyond Malaysia, the Neta V is currently the sole model sold by the brand in international markets such as in Thailand, South America and the Middle East, according to Car News China.
What about the thousands of neta v that were found inside an ev graveyard in China? Were those counted inside this figure too? Is anyone from paultan covering that story?
Bet you also heard that those cars in the graveyard are registered. That’s to prop up the EV sales figure to bring China to become number one.
https://insideevs.com/news/672926/china-abandoned-electric-car-graveyard-byd-geely/
namely Geely Kandi K10 EV, Neta V and BYD e3 models abandoned.
Are you a born liar? I tried to google but I only found good reviews of NETA. Can you share us the link of the graveyard please. Prove to us you are not disgusting cunning serpent
I think it is 1 sided message,
It could belong to bankrupted ride hailing company, due to covid19 lockdown.
You believe those 2 Ah Neh above kah? They always change name but same person in here. They jealous of Chinese for no reason. As if Chines sit down do nothing and got everything. Its hard work that pays off. Jealous culture will not make them better, In fact God will punish them for spreading lies.
This is great news for us. More competition thus better price. I heard this car is really good. Range not as great as BYD but overall feedback from NETA online community is superb. One thing with EV is nothing much can go wrong unlike ICE cars. Not much mechanical parts will breakdown with EV since battery and motor is all that is needed to move. ICE cars on the other hand need pistons, ignition coil system, gearbox,all sorts of lubricants, coolant etc.
In theory all EV should be reliable. The only thing that makes the difference is the range and durability of the battery. But with today’s battery technology in China, this isn’t a problem anymore.
typical chinamen copy-paste cars
Copy from which model?? Please share. Maybe my eyes not as good as yours. Hope you can reinvent a wheel for us while you’re at it. hahaha. Orang bodoh selalu ingat mereka cerdik. Bwahahhahaha. Spesis ular orang ni